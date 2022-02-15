Jamie Oliver reveals the one thing wife Jools does at home that bothers him The couple have been married over 20 years

Jamie Oliver shared a sweet tribute to his wife Jools in an Instagram post celebrating Valentine's Day, but didn't hold back from revealing the one thing she does that annoys him.

The celebrity chef pleaded with his wife of over 20 years to "stop putting my treasured knives in the dishwasher" in a post that showed her standing in the kitchen in front of an assortment of his kitchen knives.

"Happy Valentine's Day to my dear @joolsoliver love you babe enjoy your day. But please stop putting my treasured knives in the dishwasher… hope all you lovers out there have the best day," Jamie wrote.

Jools stood in the kitchen wearing dungarees and a printed T-shirt in the photo, leaning against a table topped with an assortment of fruit and eggs, and a wooden block displaying the knives mounted on the wall behind her.

Many of Jamie's fans could relate to his bugbear about his wife, but a lot also took Jools' side, suggesting that he should wash them up himself instead.

"If you wash them up as soon as you use them, she won't do it," one commented, as another agreed: "Maybe she's telling you to wash them yourself!"

Jools didn't respond to Jamie's plea but instead shared a photo of Jamie cooking for them while sitting on a boat, and offered her own insight into their relationship. "Happy Valentine's Day my one and only. Thank you for all my treats and countless Cappuccinos always," she wrote.

Jamie and Jools have been together since they were both 17 and married in June 2000. They have since welcomed five children – Poppy, Daisy Boo, Petal Blossom, Buddy and River – and live together at a £6million country estate, Spains Hall, in Essex.

