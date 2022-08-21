Kevin Bacon pays tribute to Kyra Sedgwick as she marks her birthday at family home The Hollywood couple have a vast property portfolio

Kevin Bacon had reason to celebrate over the weekend as he paid tribute to wife Kyra Sedgwick on her 57th birthday.

The Footloose star took to Instagram to share a photo of the actress posing outside at the couple's family farm in Connecticut.

Dressed in a checked shirt, jeans and statement sunglasses, the mom-of-two looked happy and relaxed. In the caption, Kevin wrote: "Happy Birthday to the one @kyrasedgwickofficial."

VIDEO: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's love story

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Beautiful picture," while another wrote: "Super blessed." A third added: "You're a lucky man Kevin!"

Kyra and Kevin have been married since 1988 and split their time between their various homes. As well as a Connecticut farm, they also have properties in New York City and Los Angeles.

The couple often share photos from their farm, including pictures and videos of their various animals - from llamas to goats.

Kevin Bacon shared a photo of wife Kyra Sedgwick at their farm on her birthday

Kevin even has a regular video series on his Instagram page, called Goat Songs, which sees him sing in the barn alongside the goats.

Kevin and Kyra have two grown up children - Sosie and Travis - who have both followed in their parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry. Sosie is an actress, while Travis is in several bands.

While the couple have their own respective careers, they have also worked together on a number of occasions, including Space Oddity, which Kyra directed, and Kevin starred in.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been married since 1988

Their son Travis, meanwhile, worked on the music for the sci-fi film. Speaking of the various times she's worked with her family, the actress admitted to HELLO! on the red carpet at Tribeca Film Festival in June: "It's a little nepotism, but it's always worth it."

She explained that: "They're amazing at what they do, and they know my brain. So it's nice."

Space Oddity is the third time the mother-of-two has directed her husband, and of the experience, she said: "It's always easy. He's a great actor, not much to tell him, you know, little tweaks here and there."

