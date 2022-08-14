Will Smith pictured for first time since Oscars slap during day out with Jada Pinkett Smith The King Richard star was all smiles during the outing

Will Smith has been keeping a low profile since his much-publicised Oscars altercation in March.

Having recently returned home to LA after spending time in India, the King Richard star was pictured out and about on Saturday with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The dad-of-three was all smiles as he stopped for some food at Nobu in Malibu and gestured the peace sign while holding hands with his wife.

VIDEO: Will Smith makes public apology to Chris Rock following Oscars slap

He kept a low profile dressed in a navy baseball cap, which he teamed with a navy polo shirt, pants and sneakers.

At the end of July, Will issued an emotional apology on social media where he addressed the Chris Rock slap at the Oscars for the first time.

The Men in Black star took to Instagram with his first post in months and appeared on camera to answer questions from fans about the life-altering moment in March.

Will Smith was a picture of peace while out in Malibu with Jada Pinkett Smith

The video began with words that read: "It's been a minute. Over the last few months, I've been doing a lot of thinking and personal work.

"You asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer. Will then appeared onscreen wearing a baseball cap and looking downcast. "It’s all fuzzy," he said.

"I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he's not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out."

Will slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in March

The star - who slapped the comedian when he made a joke about his wife, Jada's hair loss - continued: "So I will say to you Chris. I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk. "I want to apologize to Chris' mother. I didn't realize, I wasn't thinking how many people got hurt in that moment.

"I want to apologize to Chris's family, specifically Tony Rock. We had a great relationship," he said before adding that he knew that the relationship may never be repaired.

Will looked down the lens of the camera as he explained: "I've spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuances and complexities of what happened in that moment.

"I'm not going to try to unpack that right now. I can say to all of you that there is no part of me that thinks that's the right way to behave." "I'm sorry really isn't sufficient," the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star concluded.

"I'm human and I made a mistake and I'm trying not to think of myself as a piece of [expletive]."

