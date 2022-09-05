Michael Strahan shares unseen peek inside garden at New York home The Good Morning America star lives on the Upper West Side

Michael Strahan has an impressive property portfolio with his main base located in New York, close to the Good Morning America studios.

What's more, the TV star has an incredible garden at his home – a rarity for any NYC property. Last July, the GMA star shared a new glimpse of his outside space in a photo posted on Instagram.

In the image, Michael's garden could be seen in the background with enough space for an outside table and chairs – somewhere the star enjoys having breakfast in the morning.

He told New York Times: "I have a little backyard, open the doors, sit out there and have breakfast or just let the sunlight and the warmth come in."

The garden is certainly a good sun trap, and looks like a calming oasis, complete with foliage around the fence.

The GMA co-anchor's home is on the Upper West Side in Manhattan, and Michael enjoys the anonymity that the city brings.

Michael shared a look at his gorgeous garden in his latest photo

He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. You see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs. One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

Having previously lived in Brentwood, LA, the former footballer was used to having a lot of space but has found the perfect solution when it comes to storing all his vehicles and memorabilia.

The GMA star's garden in the snow

He told NYT: "I have a warehouse in Hackensack, NJ, where I keep my cars, and it's the only place where I store memorabilia. "I don't like having that stuff in the house. Feels like I'm living in the past, when you've got to keep moving forward."

The star is a doting father to four children, and his two youngest kids, twins Isabella and Sophia, 16, split their time between his home and their mom's.

Michael co-parents his twin daughters with ex-wife Jean Strahan, and is also father to grown-up children Michael Jr. and Tanita, who he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins.

