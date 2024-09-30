How to increase your home's value by £39.5k this winter

Winter is a notoriously difficult time to sell your property; fewer prospective buyers, dark and wet weather and a busy festive season make many want to wait until spring to list their property on the market.

A slow selling period doesn't mean you should be put off from listing your home during the off-peak season, however. With fewer homes on the market, you may actually be faced with less competition - and more buyers' eyes on your property.

New research from Yopa, the full-service estate agents, revealed that home sellers can add huge value to their property by directly appealing to the wants and needs of autumn and winter homebuyers.

Winter buyers are often in the market for very specific housing qualities that summer buyers may not look for. Things like warmth, insulation, natural light and damp are often high on the priority list for prospective homeowners.

Making these changes to your home this winter can add up to £39,506 to your property's value.

1/ 6 © phototropic Double Glazing Added value: £21,972 Buyers will want to know their home is well-insulated, energy efficient and free from damp. Double glazing can be highly appealing for buyers, particularly if they are viewing a period property where renovation fees may be costly. The reduction in noise pollution offered by double glazing is also appealing. Yopa says: "While installing new windows will cost you an average of £7,000, it could also increase your home’s value by about 10%. Based on the current average UK house price of £289,723, this is a boost of £28,972 which, minus the cost of installation, is a real-term value add of £21,972."

2/ 6 © onurdongel Update internal doors Added value: £8,889 Internal doors play a large role in the energy efficiency of a home. If they’re thin and ill-fitting due to years of use, they’re going to let warm air escape the rooms you’ll want to keep the warmest. Yopa says: "Replacing internal doors can greatly improve a home’s sense of warmth and cosiness, so while it’ll cost you about £2,700 to replace around 10 internal doors, it will really appeal to winter buyers and increase your home’s value by 4%. This equates to an average real-term value add of £8,889."

3/ 6 © chuckcollier Replace the front door Added value: £2,806 Investing in a high quality, attractive front door is a good idea when selling at any time of the year. Front doors can not only offer an aesthetic upgrade to your home, but can provide greater security and be more energy-efficient. Yopa says: "It will cost you about £1,250, although this will vary based on size, type and style, but it can potentially add an average of 1.4% to the property value, resulting in a real-term value add of £2,806."

4/ 6 © Olga Dobrovolska Improve energy efficiency Added value: £2,537 Energy efficiency is vital to all homes. More and more buyers are avoiding homes with low EPC ratings, and sooner rather than later, the government will insist on minimum EPC standards for all. If your home is on the older side, it could well have an EPC rating of D (or worse). Yopa says: "To bring this up to C - which is a far more palatable rating for homebuyers - you’re looking at an average spend of around £6,155. But it is expected to increase your property value by 3%. Based on the average house price, this is a real-term value increase of £2,537."

5/ 6 © Photo: Alamy Boiler upgrade Added value: £2,255 Upgrading your boiler might not seem like the most glamorous home upgrade, but an energy-efficient boiler with an updated warranty is immensely attractive to prospective buyers, so much so that it’s known to instantly increase your home’s value by an average of 1.9% with an initial outlay of just £3,250. This is a value add of £2,255.