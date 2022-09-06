Kelly Ripa's son Michael shares new photo from famous family's incredible vacation The Live star and her family went on an amazing summer vacation

Kelly Ripa is now back in New York City having waved goodbye to her family's idyllic summer getaway.

The Live star and her husband Mark Consuelos were joined by their three grown-up children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, on the vacation - and they all shared some stunning photos from their time away.

Michael even revealed on Instagram in a rare post that they were joined by a famous friend during their time abroad too.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love story

The family are incredibly close to Albert Bianchini, former producer of Live With Regis and Kelly and the executive producer for Kelly and Mark's production company Milojo Productions.

Michael posted a photo of himself posing by the pool on Instagram, tagging Albert as the photographer. "Made in Heaven," he simply captioned the post. Fans were quick to comment on the snapshot, with one writing: "Love the picture," while another wrote: "Wow it looks beautiful." A third added: "What an incredible photo."

Kelly Ripa's son Michael Consuelos shared an incredible photo from the family's summer holiday

Michael is the oldest of the Consuelos children and is following in his parents' footsteps as an actor. His younger sister Lola, 21, is a talented singer, having recently released her debut single, while younger brother Joaquin, 19, is a student at the University of Michigan.

Now that they are back to reality, Kelly and Mark will be embracing life as empty nesters once again, now that their children have gone back to their respective homes following the holiday.

It's a busy time for Kelly in particular too, as her debut book, Live Wire, is released this month. News of Kelly's debut book was announced in July last year, with the former soap star sharing her excitement on Instagram Stories at the time.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with their three children

She wrote: "Just announced! Live Wire by Kelly Ripa coming 2022 from Dey St. Books." Taking to his own Stories to re-share his wife's post, Mark had the sweetest response, adding: "@kellyripa can't wait!!!! So good! So proud!!!"

According to Dey Street Books, a HarperCollins Publishers imprint, Live Wire will include a "sharp, funny, and honest collection of real-life stories from Kelly Ripa, showing the many dimensions and crackling wit of the beloved daytime talk show host".

It will also feature "a collection of personal essays on childhood, motherhood, marriage, her career and the intersection of all the above" and will be "surprising, at times savage, a little shameless and always with humor."

