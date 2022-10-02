Savannah Guthrie shares rare look inside her family's vacation home The Today star has an impressive property portfolio

Savannah Guthrie has well and truly switched off work for the weekend - and it looks like she's having a fabulous time!

The Today star and her family have been spending the last few days at their vacation home in Upstate New York, and the mother-of-two has shared a number of photos from their adventures.

Making sure that a rainy weekend wouldn't stop them from having fun, Savannah posted photos showing what she and her children got up to, sharing a rare look inside her home in the process.

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie's family life

The TV favorite posted one photo on Instagram Stories sharing a picture of her hair which had been braided by her daughter Vale. In the background a glimpse into the family's stylish living room could be seen - featuring modern decor.

"Braid by Vale, Rainy Saturday," she captioned the photo.

She also shared a picture of her son Charles dressed in Halloween pyjamas to mark the start of Halloween season, and a third image of the star posing in their home - which had been taken by her little boy.

Savannah Guthrie shared a rare glimpse inside her vacation home

Savannah's Upstate New York home boasts several bedrooms and bathrooms, an indoor gym, a gigantic kitchen and plenty of land. It was first bought as a place to relax out of the city, and is somewhere the family often go and stay in during the weekends.

The mother-of-two also has a beautiful apartment in Lower Manhattan, which she recently opened up about in The Home Edit: Feel Good Organizing magazine.

The TV anchor invited the publication into her apartment to help transform her kitchen. She was more than happy with the results too, telling them: "Every time I open a cabinet or drawer, I feel a flood of relief and joy."

The Today star had a wonderful weekend at home with her family

Savannah lives with her husband Michael Feldman and their two children. The down-to-earth star has been incredibly open about her parenting journey in the past, and revealed that her youngest child was their "medical miracle" after she went through several rounds of IVF to welcome him.

"Because we are older," she explained to Health magazine. "It was important to me for her [Vale] to have a sibling, somebody to do life with.

Savannah with her children Vale and Charles

"My husband and I, we decided, 'OK, let’s give it a shot,' you know? But it ended up taking more than one attempt. It took a few," she said.

"But we were lucky. I always say, Charley was, like, the last egg out. He really was. And we’re so blessed."

