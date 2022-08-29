Savannah Guthrie's tribute to late father through son Charley The mom-of-two put a lot of meaning into it

Savannah Guthrie has often talked about being a daddy's girl, especially since she never got to grow up while having him in her life.

The Today star lost her father Charles to a sudden heart attack at the age of 49 when she was only 16 years old and has often spoken fondly of him since.

However, her strongest memory of him comes through her greatest tribute to him, in the form of her son, five-year-old Charley.

When she and her husband Michael Feldman welcomed their son in December of 2016, they named him in honor of her late father.

And that's not all. His middle name, Max, is also a special nod, that being to his paternal great-grandfather of the same name.

Savannah's son, Charley, was named after her late father

The NBC News anchor gave a special shout-out to her father on her 50th birthday back in December, sharing the bittersweet memory of the fact that he never made it that far.

Savannah took to Instagram to share several pictures from the day as well as a series of throwback pictures she'd received from friends.

Charles passed away at the age of 49

In the caption, she revealed how she'd spent the day, including some well-deserved relaxation with family, interacting with loved ones, and even some time for herself spent soothing and exercising.

She wrote in the caption: "Anatomy of a perfect birth day," as she listed each detail of her special day with nothing but love.

"I luxuriated in a hot bath and an awesome face mask that turned out to be a hair masque omg why do they make the print so small? #thisis50," she also mentioned.

"I was surrounded my dearest. My husband who treats me like a treasure… my darling angel babies… and the three who were there with me at the beginning…on this day 50 years ago today. Mom, Cam, Annie.

She frequently shares her memories of her dad

"And not far from mind or heart ever ever: my dear daddy, Christmas baby like me. He never turned 50 from 49. But tonight I have!

"So I treasure this gift of life and remember you always. And thank god for a half century of His kindness and grace and blessing," she concluded.

