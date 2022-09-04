Savannah Guthrie marks end of an era as she waves goodbye to the summer break The Today star has made the most of the last few months

Savannah Guthrie is a doting mom to two young children and they will always be her priority.

The Today star has spent a lot of time at home with her kids Vale and Charles over the summer vacation while they have been off school.

The news anchor has been making sure their days have been filled with fun memories, but as with all good things, the summer break came to an end over the weekend.

Waving goodbye to the summer in a bittersweet Instagram post, Savannah shared some sweet photos of her children playing outside in the garden while eating smores.

"Goodbye sweet summer," she wrote alongside the pictures.

It is thought that Savannah will be back to business on Today when her children return to school, having spent a lot of time off the show over the holidays so that she could be there for her kids.

Savannah's fun-filled itinerary with her children during their school break included spending the day at a waterpark - complete with giant slides and a huge pool, and going on a trip to the Dutchess Country Fair, which involved going on countless rides and eating candy floss.

It also included a lot of time at their family home. The star has shared photos of them making cake pops, and spending the evening outside in the garden by the pool.

Savannah has been in New York State for the majority of the summer, where she has a country house, complete with a sprawling garden and even a home gym.

Savannah is a doting mom to children Vale and Charles

The mother-of-two also has an apartment in Lower Manhattan, where her family spend the weekdays during school term time and while Savannah is working on Today.

The doting mom loves nothing more than being a parent and has often spoken out about her journey to becoming a mother. She revealed that her son Charles was her and husband Mike Feldman's "medical miracle" after she went through several rounds of IVF to welcome him.

"Because we are older," she explained to Health magazine. "It was important to me for her [Vale] to have a sibling, somebody to do life with. "My husband and I, we decided, 'OK, let’s give it a shot,' you know? But it ended up taking more than one attempt. It took a few," she said.

"But we were lucky. I always say, Charley was, like, the last egg out. He really was. And we’re so blessed."

