Khloe Kardashian's immaculate $17m mansion is another level of organised Just wait until you see the pantry

The Kardashians never fail to amaze us with their gigantic homes with jaw-dropping décor, and Khloe Kardashian's new Hidden Hills pad next door to her mom Kris Jenner doesn't disappoint!

The star opened the doors to her amazing house in a recent episode of The Kardashians, and she's also shared amazing glimpses into her abode which she shares with her daughter True and her new baby boy.

One of Khloe's favourite places to snap a selfie is in a room complete with cream furniture, wooden floors and a large Marilyn Monroe print on the wall. This area looks like it takes inspiration from sister Kim's new-age mansion which has futuristic furniture throughout.

Khloe has recently moved into a new home

Daughter True beautifully modelled the family's cream sofa complete with unique sphere cushions.

True models their unique sofa

The outdoor pool looks as though it belongs in a five-star hotel and Khloe has even added an inflatable car to make the feature even better. Just imagine the pool parties here!

Khloe's pool is perfect for sunny days

Khloe's pantry is one of the house's highlights, not only is it vast and filled with hundreds of store cupboard essentials, but it is incredibly organised!

Photographer Ivan Solis shot Khloe's food cupboard for Poosh, and the images reveal just how incredible it is!

Just like her mother, Khloe also has her finest crockery on display, with floral plates up on a high shelf inside the pantry. But mom Kris has an entire room dedicated to her plates that she calls her "dish room," and it has designer sets from Hermes and Gucci.

Check out the organised pantry

Khloe has been openly impressed by her mother's neighbouring mansion, and when she first toured the fully finished property, she exclaimed: "Fabulous s**t everywhere."

Other amazing features of Kris' $20million home include an eight-car garage, a movie theatre, a private gym and a home office. The estate also benefits from a guesthouse on site for visitors wishing to stay over. When can we visit?

