King Charles' major investment at Windsor Castle home is a game changer

King Charles III inherited his mother Queen Elizabeth II's royal residences when she passed away in September, and he became the new monarch.

RELATED: Prince Charles makes unprecedented changes after taking over the Queen's home

One of the grand homes he's gained is the glorious Windsor Castle, and he's also inherited one of the late Queen's very important investments, hydropower technology!

Loading the player...

WATCH: King Charles' funniest moments

In 2011, a project to enable two water turbines to create energy for the castle was completed and still to this day two 4metre Archimedes screws at Romney weir use the waterpower of the River Thames to generate electricity for the 900-year-old castle.

The Archimedes screws cost £700,000 each to make and another £1million to install initially, according to a report by the Daily Mail and the royal household has been one of the main investors of the significant project.

Windsor Castle is partly run by water power

At the time, the Deputy Treasurer at the Royal Household, made comment on the plans: "We are constantly looking at new ways of saving and supplying energy so as to remain environmentally friendly as possible well into the future.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson ditched huge mansion to move back in with ex Prince Andrew

REVEALED: The palace's secret rooms – from a cinema to indoor pool

"Accordingly, the household was very keen to support this project. Once completed, it is hoped that the scheme will supply half of Windsor Castle's electricity."

As we know, King Charles is very passionate about environmental causes so we're sure he'll fully approve of this sustainable step and continue with the Queen's efforts.

The royal website explains: "Two turbines generate electricity by harnessing the power of moving water, providing renewable energy and meeting 40% of the Castle's electricity requirements." Which is really good news amid the cost-of-living crisis when energy bills are at an all-time high.

King Charles' main residence has solar panels

The King's main residence in London, Clarence House, has been modified to make it greener. The royal website explains: "Around half of his [Charles'] office and domestic energy use comes from renewable sources such as woodchip boilers, air-source heat pumps, solar panels and 'green' electricity." In 2011, the then Prince Charles had 5.6kW solar power system installed on his London residence, Clarence House.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.