Dominic West's three stunning family homes his wife Catherine has designed The Crown actor has an impressive property portfolio

The Crown star Dominic West, 53, has three idyllic properties, one in London, another in the Cotswolds, and the third is a castle in Ireland which comes from his wife Catherine FitzGerald’s family!

The couple share their properties with their four children, Dora, Senan, Francis and Christabel. Here's everything you need to know…

Dominic West's London home

The actor and his wife have a striking three storey home in Shepherds Bush which is a colourful haven of wonder. Catherine decided not to work with a designer, but instead use her own expertise to curate their beautiful home.

Dominic has a colourful London home

It is reported that when Dominic and Catherine first obtained the property it was very run down and it required a year of work to get it up to scratch again.

Now, it's a warm family abode with a vibrant and cosy aesthetic.

Dominic West's Cotswolds home

The family also have a countryside home to escape city life, like many celebrities do.

Dominic and Catherine have a Cotswolds abode too

The brick property, which is located in Chippenham, looks like it's taken straight from a postcard, surrounded by a twee fence and abundant trees.

After Dominic’s Lily James kiss, he and his wife put on a united front posing in front of their stunning property for the world’s media.

Dominic West’s Irish castle home

When the couple married in 2010, they said ‘I do’ at Catherine’s ancestral home, Glin Castle. In 2019, the couple purchased the castle in order to retain family ownership when the property was up for sale. The 14th-century castle has 15 rooms and is surrounded by 400 acres of private woodland, making it a beautiful place for the couple to spend time.

The family have an Irish castle

During the media storm around Dominic’s romantic photos, it was reported that Catherine temporarily relocated to the Irish castle, to be with her mother, Olga Fitzgerald.

