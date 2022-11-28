Princess Diana's grave is 'hauntingly beautiful' in new photo shared by brother Charles Spencer

Princess Diana has been laid to rest at her childhood home Althorp House, and her grave is situated on an island in the middle of a vast lake.

The former Princess of Wales' brother Earl Charles Spencer shared a fresh look at her resting place on Monday, and royal followers branded the photo "hauntingly beautiful".

"Hauntingly beautiful, poignantly sad!" penned one, and: "The lake photo looks like a painting. So beautiful in the mist, holding its secret beauty for another day," wrote another. A third added: "Thank you for sharing these beautiful pictures, there’s no better place For Princess Diana."

The Earl shared two images of his property, one of the exterior drenched in an eerie mist and another of the foggy lake where Princess Diana has been buried.

"Beautifully foggy morning today," wrote Charles. Adding the hashtags: "#althorp #novembermorning #spencerfamily #historichouse #fog #statelyhome #northamptonshire #englishcountryside."

A plinth with an ern on top can be faintly made out on the island, as part of Diana's memorial. When members of the public visit Althorp, they are unable to access the island to pay their respects, however there is a dedicated temple on-site where the Earl allows people to leave floral tributes to Prince William and Prince Harry's late mother.

Charles recently revealed that the temple, although dedicated to his late sister, was not actually constructed for her.

Taking to Instagram, he penned: "Beautiful autumn colours in the grounds of @althorphouse today. This temple, now dedicated to my late sister’s memory, was originally commissioned by our ancestor George John Spencer. He was in charge of the Royal Navy in the early part of the Napoleonic Wars. In 1798 initial reports from Egypt said the British fleet had been destroyed in a crucial battle by the French. George John fainted with shock."

