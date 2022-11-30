Simone Biles sparks concern from fans with unexpected house move The US gymnast appears to be moving!

Simone Biles left her fans divided when she teased a potential move on Tuesday just hours after sharing her joy over the arrival of a new family member.

The Olympic gymnast is living the high life after announcing the birth of her beautiful baby niece and was inundated with congratulatory messages from her fans. But their joy soon turned to concern after Simone hinted she may be moving from Texas to another State.

Taking to Instagram, Simone shared a stunning photo of herself inside an apartment in Miami and admitted she had fallen so in love with the city, she's contemplating buying a home there.

"Miami is for me, so who's buying the house?" the 25-year-old captioned the photo.

Fans were quick to raise concerns over her safety should she decide to relocate, with many pointing out the dangers of Florida's temperamental weather.

"Spent twenty years in Florida, those storms in the Sunshine State are not for the faint in heart. Better think on that one sweetheart," replied one.

Simone hinted at a move to Miami

A second said: "Please be safe out there Queen." A third added: "Better think about them hurricanes," and a fourth wrote: "Please, not Florida. Not with all those hurricanes. Stay in Texas."

Simone currently lives in Spring, Texas, just 30 minutes north of Houston, with her fiancé, NFL star Jonathan Owens, who plays for the Houston Texans.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist moved to the luxury home in 2019 and it features a swimming pool, a contemporary garden, modern interiors, and a walk-in closet.

Simone lives in Texas with her fiance Jonathan Owens

Simone's potential change to her living situation comes after she announced the arrival of her niece with a sweet photograph of herself cradling the newborn.

In a doting caption, she also penned a tribute to her brother and sister-in-law, writing: "My precious little niece made her debut Friday. I'm so proud to be your TT & I’m excited to spoil you!"

