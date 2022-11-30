Carole Middleton reveals sweet Christmas tradition with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales' mother Carole Middleton has revealed an extra-special festive tradition that her grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will love.

Carole runs a party décor business called Party Pieces and the latest newsletter which dropped into inboxes on Tuesday had lots of insight into what happens during their private family Christmas.

In the instalment, Carole wrote: "As well as leaving something out for Santa, a Christmas Eve Box is a lovely tradition to introduce to your family and will become a beloved part of your Christmas for years to come!"

We're not sure if Carole treats her grandchildren to a Christmas eve box or if she leaves the duties up to her daughter Kate Middleton, but either way, the little ones are in for a pre-Christmas treat.

The Wales children are in for an amazing Christmas

Christmas Eve boxes can contain presents like pyjamas for Christmas Eve night and snacks for the evening before bed.

Carole's collection contains a box that is customisable so little ones can receive a gift box with their own name on it!

Party Pieces also have an amazing range of advent calendars and we're sure the Wales children have theirs lined up and ready to open on Thursday morning.

There's a Nutcracker Theatre calendar, which we're sure will be a hit with Princess Charlotte. Each day they'll find either a puppet or prop from the much-loved story inside, so your little ones can re-enact the classic Christmas story.

FESTIVE SPIRIT: Prince William and Princess Kate's dazzling Christmas tree is taller than average house

The Prince and Princess of Wales are yet to confirm their Christmas plans, however, King Charles will be heading to Sandringham House in Norfolk as his late mother Queen Elizabeth II did each year. It is believed Charles will travel to church on the property's estate, in keeping with the family tradition.

