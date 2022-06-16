Jerry O'Connell lands exciting new movie role away from The Talk The star joined the show in July 2021

Jerry O'Connell delighted fans when he was named the new host of The Talk one year ago, and now he's got more exciting news for his followers.

The TV presenter will be starring in a new movie alongside Billions actress, Malin Akerman.

MORE: Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn's twins are so grown up in new photo

Deadline reported the comedy, The Donor Party, has been picked up by Vertical Entertainment. According to the outlet, Jerry and Malin have already wrapped shooting the flick.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jerry O'Connell makes history as replacement on The Talk

She shared a snapshot of the article on Instagram and wrote: "Super excited about this film!!! And also about the cast."

Her social media followers were thrilled by the collaboration and commented: "I can't wait to watch it," and, "amazing Jerry" and others had no idea they had been shooting a project together.

MORE: Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn's unique living situation revealed

MORE: The Talk's future revealed following Sharon Osbourne's controversial exit

Deadline explained the plotline of The Donor Party and wrote: "The movie is a farce centered on the recently single Jaclyn (Malin), who desperately wants to become a mom — by any means necessary.

Jerry O'Connell will be starring in the new movie with Billions co-star Malin Akerman

"Realizing she doesn’t need a husband to make her dream come true, she devises a plan and enlists her best friends (Hayes and Bria Samoné Henderson) to pull off the ultimate sperm heist from unsuspecting donors Tim (Jerry), MJ (Dan Ahdoot), Mateo (Jeff Torres) and Armin (Ryan Hansen), all while celebrating an intimate birthday party for her oblivious friend, Geoff (Rob Corddry)."

MORE: Jerry O'Connell teased frustration at being called 'extra' on The Talk

MORE: Sharon Osbourne shares unexpected health update on Ozzy Osbourne

Jerry also starred with Malin in the TV show Billions and his last film was Endangered Species which he made with his wife, Rebecca Romijn.

Jerry O'Connell shares his twin daughters with wife Rebecca Romijn

The couple have worked together on numerous projects and have a very happy home life off-screen too with their twin daughters, Dolly and Charlie, 13.

Jerry discussed the positive side of the COVID-19 pandemic, when he admitted he adored spending more time with them during quarantine.

Speaking to People, he said he "will never get this time with them ever again," and added: "I almost feel like, just because the age that they are, I'm getting a free extra year with them."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.