Loose Women's Janet Street-Porter fled London after neighbourhood trouble

Loose Women's Janet Street Porter resides in Norfolk, but on Monday's episode of the hit ITV show, she revealed why she parted ways with her former home in the UK capital of London.

The presenter's candid comments cheekily blamed co-star Linda Robson for her having to flee her former property.

Talking about their partying days, Linda Robson reminisced: "There used to be a club called Fabric down Clerkenwell, right near you," pointing to her left at Janet.

"I remember screaming outside you window, 'Janet come out and have a drink with us!'" continued Linda.

The star used to live in London

Janet then admitted: "It's one of the reasons I sold that house, it was near two nightclubs, Fabric and Trade where people would come out at four O'Clock in the morning, off their wotsits… stand dancing outside my house."

Despite the trauma of noise pollution causing the star to leave her property, it seems as though Janet doesn't take it too seriously now. Linda and Janet giggled about the situation as the host Ruth Langsford changed the subject, moving on to their next topic of the day.

Janet's castle-like property in London's Clerkenwell was a sight to behold with a striking exterior and bold interiors. Just as you would expect from JSP!

Janet's former property was re-decorated after she moved out

In 1997, she and her architect friend Piers Gough designed Janet's dream "representation of a medieval castle" in Clerkenwell, London. The statement design was highly controversial, with a blue roof and abstract shaped windows, which Piers described as a "portrait" of Janet's outspoken TV personality.

Janet sold the property in 2001, and in 2006 a series of professional photographs were released, showing just how impressive it is inside after being remodelled by subsequent owners.

In her column for The Independent, Janet explained that she now lives in "a ramshackle house miles from a road, surrounded by water, hares, marsh deer and free roaming cattle." Very different to a castle in London, eh?

