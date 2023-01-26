Pregnant Gemma Atkinson makes surprise discovery at family home The former Strictly star lives with her fiancé Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are set to welcome a new baby to their beautiful Manchester home later this year. Ahead of the new arrival, the stars have had their kitchen completely renovated, but the Strictly stars made a grim discovery during the process.

Gemma took to Instagram Stories to share the story that the couple found a "mess" of "chocolate wrappers and plastic cups" under their old kitchen cabinets, which could have been there for years.

WATCH: Gemma Aktinson films inside home gym during pregnancy workout

Loading the player...

The star uploaded a candid clip of Gorka cooking dinner in their pristine pad, sharing the full story.

"Martin from @stag_joinery actually spent half a day clearing the mess that was left under our previous units (there was even chocolate wrappers and plastic cups under them) [angry face emoji]. He cleared it all, and ensured the new one was spotless. He was great. Again NOT an ad and NOT gifts. Just simple credit where credit is due."

The couple have had a new kitchen fitted

Despite the struggles, their cooking space is looking gorgeous now, complete with grey cabinets, a vast marble island with pendant light and stylish black fittings.

Another photo showed a close up of their new cabinets, including a coffee corner with Mr and Mrs mugs.

The stars found rubbish under their old cupboards

The stars have opted for a built-in double oven – so plenty of space for cooking for their growing family.

One of the highlights of the couple's property has to be their fully-equipped gym, where they spend lots of time working out. It even has equipment tied to the beams on the ceiling for functional training!

The star is pregnant with her second child

Occasionally the stars take their workouts outside to their decking area to overlook the stunning views surrounding their secluded Manchester pad.

Outside, there is a giant Buddha statue in their meditation space, which is believed to bring positive vibes to the family if positioned correctly, to the east.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.