King Charles makes changes at the Queen's former home Windsor Castle - did you notice?

King Charles III, 74, and his wife Queen Consort Camilla, 75, live at Clarence House in London and they also have an impressive countryside property, Highgrove House. But when Charles' mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away, he inherited many more royal residences including Windsor Castle.

When the monarch met with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Monday at the grand castle, we noticed a few changes since His Majesty has taken over.

Charles was pictured inside Windsor Castle on Monday

A silk striped sofa sits near the fireplace, making a cosy lounge set-up but in a photograph taken in 2017, when the Queen met the President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, David Granger, the sofa was seen in an altogether different position.

It has changed slightly since Her Majesty passed away

That's not the only adjustment that has taken place inside the castle as eagle-eyed fans will also notice that there is a large white pot with a plant in it positioned on the wooden sideboard. The plant features large white flowers and is no doubt a nod to Charles' green fingered nature and love for all things botanical. Listen to Charles talk about his big passion...

It's not just Windsor Castle that is changing under His Majesty's reign, as Charles has also laid out plans to overhaul his Norfolk home, Sandringham.

A statement was released by the palace to explain that a project will take place where the lawn is replaced with a biodiverse topiary garden.

The statement reads: "In recent years, with changing weather patterns the current expanse of lawn has been affected by warm weather and excessive rainfall.

Sandringham is set for changes too

"The newly developed garden will introduce new species that are more robust, hardy and better able to withstand the impact of emerging weather patterns."

The project requires an acre of land to be churned up to make way for the stunning new garden, but we're sure it will be utterly beautiful.

