BBC Breakfast star Jon Kay absent from sofa amid presenter shake-up

BBC Breakfast star Jon Kay was missing from his usual spot on the red sofa for the second day this week.

The presenter, who usually fronts the show alongside Sally Nugent from Monday to Wednesday each week, was replaced by Ben Thompson.

While Jon - who recently surprised viewers with an on-air confession - has yet to address his absence from the show, it's likely that he is simply taking some time off during the February half-term to spend with his family.

The 53-year-old isn't the only BBC star to be missing from the show in recent weeks, as Carol Kirkwood was temporarily replaced by meteorologist Sarah Keith-Lucas last Thursday.

The absences come just weeks after it was reported that as many as 14 presenters could be cut from the schedule as a result of BBC News and BBC World News merging into one channel, and that just five hosts will cover domestic and world news.

Then in January, Joanna Gosling announced her departure from BBC News following 20 years with the programme.

During her final show, she addressed viewers in a touching statement: "I am signing off after 23 years at BBC News, and before I go there are just a few things I wanted to say.

"I know this job is personal. We come directly into your home to tell you what's happening – good, bad, funny, sad. And in doing my work I always consider how you might be responding to the news you are hearing and what you might want to know," she said.

Earlier this month, the BBC announced a new line-up of chief presenters who will front the programme, including Matthew Amroliwala, Christian Fraser, Yalda Hakim, Lucy Hockings and Maryam Moshiri.

Current hosts Jane Hill, Martine Croxall and Ben Brown have not been included in the new line-up.

Geeta Guru-murthy, who is another current presenter, tweeted shortly before going on air two weeks ago. She wrote: "Catch me whilst you can!"

