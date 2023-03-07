Courteney Cox's Malibu mansion where Prince Harry claims he took mushrooms The Friends actress has spoken out on the topic

Courteney Cox, 58, likes to host her celebrity friends at her Malibu beach house - Ed Sheeran has stayed there rent-free and Prince Harry has also stopped over at the property.

The Spare author claims to have taken hallucinogenic mushrooms while at a party at the Friends star's home, a story that she seems to have brushed off.

The Duke of Sussex wrote that he'd found a box of black diamond mushroom chocolates in her fridge and in an interview with Variety, she finally addressed the claim, noting that the royal was a guest at her home, although didn't fully clarify whether the mushrooms incident was true.

"He did stay here for a couple of days — probably two or three. He's a really nice person… Yes, it's gotten back to me about it. I'm not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn't passing them out."

Take a tour around her incredible property…

Courteney previously wanted to be an architect, and made sure she put her own stamp on the house by scrutinising every detail during the renovation – even down to the colour of the tennis courts!

Courteney Cox's entranceway

The star filmed her dogs' reactions to her arriving home one day and she inadvertently showed off the exterior of her house in the process. The sweeping drive has a unique patio design and her porch area has a light and an ornament on display. What a welcome!

In a recent Instagram Stories post, Courteney showed off a previously unseen corner of her immaculate home. The white walls have been jazzed up with abstract artwork and plants to bring the space to life.

Courteney Cox's bathroom

As expected with any celebrity pad, the bathroom is all about luxury - Courteney's has plenty of marble and beautiful accents.

WATCH: See Courteney get ready in her hotel-worthy bathroom

Loading the player...

Courteney Cox's living room

Courteney's living room has a calming neutral colour scheme, with cream sofas topped with chocolate-coloured cushions. The Friends actress has hung artwork on the walls, and has used vases of fresh flowers, table lamps and accessories to add the decorative finishing touches.

The mum-of-one has a talent for playing piano so this is a well-used space, and she also has a television mounted on one wall and glass doors leading out to the garden.

Courteney Cox's kitchen

The kitchen looks modern and stylish, with pale grey cabinets and white worktops, and open shelving to display kitchenware and accessories.

Courteney Cox's garden

Courteney's house has two acres of gardens including a terrace with sun loungers where she can relax and enjoy the Californian weather.

NEXT UP: Inside Courteney's Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston's home

Courteney Cox's pool

We don't know what we're more envious of – Courteney's swimming pool or her amazing figure! The actress shared this video as she took a dip in the summer, showing how her home has an outdoor kitchen and dining area next to the pool which is ideal for entertaining.