Bruce Willis' $9.8m mansion is a sanctuary for star amid dementia diagnosis The actor lives with his wife Emma Heming and their two daughters

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with a form of dementia, and now he has parted ways with all of his properties apart from one while he spends more time with his family.

His wife Emma Heming has spoken out since the shock diagnosis asking for people to give the star "space".

The Die Hard star lives with his wife and their two daughters Mabel and Evelyn in Brentwood Park in LA. The actor also has three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah with ex-wife Demi Moore, who also stay in the family home from time to time.

Bruce Willis' front porch

As entrances go, this one is pretty impressive. The family have double-heighted glass doors, and here they are perfectly decorated for the festive season. We also love the meticulously preened shrubbery sitting symmetrically on the doorstep.

Showing how the family cleverly took this sweet photograph, Emma revealed the ladder she used to prop up the camera – and in doing so, showed fans their paved driveway, electric gates and basketball hoop for the kids.

Bruce Willis' foyer

You know you have a grand LA pad when it has a foyer – and this one is pretty epic. The sweeping staircase is a huge highlight, and the high ceilings make it even more spectacular. Clearly there is plenty of space for things such as a giant Christmas tree!

Bruce Willis' living room

Emma gave fans an insight into their home school setup, by sharing pictures of Mabel, eight, and Evelyn, six, studying hard in the living room.

The gorgeous space is surprisingly colourful for an A-list pad with a large sofa covered in bright cushions and rows of artwork hanging on the wall. This eclectic set-up and striking gallery wall demonstrates Bruce and Emma's flair for design.

Bruce Willis' home gym

Bruce's wife Emma gave fans a look inside the house's private gym when she posted this picture on Instagram. It looks as though the couple have everything they require to stay fit, including a spin bike, free weights and balance beam. They also have a state-of-the-art fitness mirror that streams workouts – how cool!

