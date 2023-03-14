Mike Tindall announces plans to relocate from family home – but all for good reason It's got everything to do with Mike's The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast

Mike Tindall, 44, appeared on This Morning on Monday alongside James Haskell, with whom he hosts sports podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, and the pair spoke about the outpouring of support they have recieved when they have spoken about heartfelt topics.

During the chat, the royal revealed he is set to leave the family home, but Mike's temporary relocation is all for good reason as his podcast is going on tour, with dates up and down the country from October to December this year.

Mike and Zara live on Princess Anne's estate

The first stop on the 2023 tour is Guildford on 31 October and the last one is in Bath on 8 December. So it looks like Mike will be back home in time for the exciting lead up to Christmas.

It seems likely that his wife Zara, and three children Mia, nine, Lena, five, and little Lucas, one, will remain at their family home. The children will have school commitments near their home.

Mike has a home office at his royal property

The family reside on Princess Anne's estate, in a separate property to the main building. The couple have given rare glimpses inside their living quarters during virtual appearances and one day Mike even revealed that they have their very own home gym. Not surprising as they both love to keep fit!

Mike normally records the hit podcast in his own home office, and he gave fans a glimpse inside in March 2020.

Behind the sports star wooden shelving could be seen, displaying a selection of framed family photos, including one of their pet dogs and what appears to be portraits of their two daughters.

Before living on Anne's estate, the royal couple resided at Hallery House in Cheltenham – a four-storey detached townhouse property.

The property had a hot tub, cinema and gym and when it was for sale the listing explained it was a rare property. The royals sold the home for £1.2million in 2013, but by 2017 it was worth a staggering £1.69million.

