Earl Spencer welcomes adorable new addition at family estate The 9th Earl Spencer is married to his wife Karen Spencer…

Charles Spencer took to social media on Monday with the sweetest update for fans when he revealed he had recently welcomed newborn lambs to his family estate, Althorp House.

Taking to his Twitter account, the ninth Earl of Spencer, 58, shared a heartwarming video of the little ones milling around the estate - and fans couldn't get enough. The sweet clip also showcased the stunning woodland grounds.

Lambs, recently born, settling in to life in the Park at ⁦@AlthorpHouse⁩ pic.twitter.com/iyCwGdGE2V — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) March 20, 2023

Charles shared the heartwarming update on Twitter

Captioning the video, Charles penned: "Lambs, recently born, settling in to life in the Park at ⁦@AlthorpHouse."

"Hello new ones! Welcome to the world!" one fan replied. A second added: "Absolutely adorable." A third said: "Beautiful".

It has been all systems go at the royal estate as Charles' wife, Lady Karen Spencer, explained she and her husband of 11 years are also preparing for the arrival of baby calves.

According to the Canadian entrepreneur, there are 54 pregnant cows on their grounds who are due between 25 March and 1 May.

The couple have a lot of animals at Althorp

Revealing the sweet news in her weekly newsletter, Karen penned: "It has been a very busy time on the farming front, but it's all taking shape.

"Shifting just under 3000 acres to organic and adding grazing livestock is a big undertaking, but the growing team here at Spencer Farms have been amazing.

The husband and wife duo take care of their grand abode

"It's going to be a very busy few months with our 54 pregnant cows all due to calve between the 25th of March and the 1st of May. I CAN NOT WAIT!"

With the exciting anticipation of the new arrivals due in the coming weeks, Charles and Karen will certainly have their hands full. The husband and wife duo take on an active role on the estate, including major renovation work to the main property which boasts 90 rooms.

DISCOVER: Loved-up Charles Spencer and wife Karen pictured in unseen first date photo

DON'T MISS: Charles Spencer shares unique image of Prince William and Prince Harry's grandfather

Charles also has a busy family life as the father of seven children. He shares four children with his first wife, Victoria Lockwood: Lady Kitty, 32, 30-year-old twins Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia, Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, 29.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.