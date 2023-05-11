Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo films zen bedroom that's so stylish

Princess Beatrice, 34, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 39, made an appearance at King Charles III's coronation appearance, but now it is back to business as usual with Edoardo's interiors company, Banda Property, sharing an update about a recent project.

The brand has over 163,000 followers and on Wednesday a new photo popped up on their aesthetically pleasing grid.

The post included a photo and video of the dreamy boudoir that has been curated with multiple neutral tones. There are fitted wardrobes, wooden floors and mottled walls. The striking black-framed window is a statement in the room, as well as the walnut sideboard.

Luxurious touches inside the cosy room include a linen look throw at the end of the bed, a stack of books and a dark-coloured vase.

The caption reads: "Finding unique pieces for our clients is at the forefront of Banda. We trailed through our antique dealers to find this special dresser, a 1970's piece lacquered in a beautiful goat skin finish."

© Photo: Getty Images Edoardo is a professional designer

Fans adored the calming space, and wasted no time saying so in the comments section. " So serene" penned one and "Gorgeous" added another. A third wrote: "Obsessed" and a forth added: "Stunning." We agree with all of the praise – it is truly stunning.

We look forward to seeing brand new projects from Edoardo and the team, and in recent times they revealed an ultra-plush cinema room with bespoke sofa corner, luxurious velvet drapes, herringbone floor and stylish spotlights on the ceiling.

© Getty Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrived with Prince Harry at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Other noteworthy projects include a new-age wine cellar and a jaw-dropping dining room.

Where do Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi live?

Edoardo's work takes him all over the world, with clients in places like America and France, but when he's in the UK he resides in a quiet corner in the Cotswolds.

According to The Express, the house is worth a dazzling £3million and boats a swimming pool and tennis courts. It also has a separate outbuilding which is the perfect party house!

The Cotswolds is a beautiful area of the world

Beatrice and Edoardo live with their 20-month-old daughter Sienna at the home. Plus, it is thought Edoardo's son, Christopher Woolf, whom he shares with his ex-Dara Huang, also comes for visits to the country bolthole, two hours from London.

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo have appeared in public with Edo's son Wolfie

One of the major changes ahead of the family moving in was having six-foot security gates installed in at their entranceway so that they could have true privacy.

The couple used to reside at St James's Palace

The couple used to live in London at St James's Palace, and it is believed they probably still use this as a base when they are in town.

We are yet to see inside the property, but we can only imagine how stunning it is!

