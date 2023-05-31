Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive special visit at their Montecito home – details

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received James Corden and his family at their $14million Montecito estate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have remained low key since attending the Woman of Vision Awards 2023, where the mother-of-two was honoured with a prestigious award, and subsequently being involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" involving paparazzi photographers.

The couple have not been pictured since and have remained at their $14million Montecito home with their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, who will turn two this week.

On Tuesday, however, the family-of-four received a very special visit – from none other than good friend James Corden.

Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's stunning Montecito home

The former The Late Late Show host recently left Los Angeles for the UK, but coinciding with school holidays, James and his family have travelled back to America.

MORE: Who are Prince Harry's closest friends? Meet his squad here

The actor was pictured driving himself and his family to Prince Harry and Meghan's home before making a five-minute car journey to Montecito restaurant Lucky's Steakhouse, where he dinned with his wife Julia and their three children.

© Getty Prince Harry, who is due to return to the UK this coming month, received the visit of his good friend James Corden

The two couples have known each other for some time and James has previously opened up about their "playdates".

RELATED: Meghan Markle's inner circle of friends is full of positive women

Speaking to The Sun James said: "It was more a sort of play date scenario [with the kids]. Then we went out for dinner after, it was lovely."

© Getty James Corden and his wife Julia attended the couple's royal wedding back in 2018

He then added: "Obviously I'm not telling you any more. Obviously."

James and Harry's friendship goes far back, as the actor and his wife Julia both attended Harry and Meghan's nuptials back in 2018.

Meghan and Harry live in Montecito with their two children

Speaking about the wedding reception, James opened up about how he made the bride and groom laugh.

"Afterwards [at the evening reception], I did make a joke, dress­­ed up as Henry VIII, and told everyone: 'George Clooney's here, so congratulations on your new Nespresso machine, guys!'"

© Photo: Netflix The couple pictured with their daughter Lilibet

James has been a big support for Harry since he left the royal family back in 2020 and since he released his book Spare earlier this year.

"Look, I'm a huge fan of both of them. Obviously, I know Harry better than I know Meghan, but I think it's really hard to judge, or be judgmental. People process things and deal with things in different ways and that’s OK, and it’s all right to think whatever you think about somebody. I don’t know if it necessarily needs to be voiced the whole time but my experience of them has been nothing but positive," he said of the couple.

© Netflix The couple shared many photos of their home in their Netflix docu-series

"I have a huge amount of respect and admiration for Harry, and anyone who has been around him and spent time with him would feel exactly the same way. I think he is a devoted and loving husband and father and I think what they have done [in turning away from royal life] is incredibly brave and I'll always be in their corner. I have nothing but admiration and respect for them. I think it’s impossible to judge any of it really."

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.