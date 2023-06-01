Where did Today's Savannah Guthrie go? The host has moved on

The much-loved TV host recently made a revelation about her family including her husband and their two children

Savannah Guthrie has made a big move! The star recently revealed she'd relocated to a hotel with her husband Michael Feldman, and their two children, Charley, six, and Vale, eight.

The reason behind their departure from their $7.1 million townhouse in TriBeCa was because they'd sold it. But where are they living now?

The TV host is yet to reveal where their new abode is, or its price tag but the family will likely have purchased somewhere which is an easy commute to the Today studios.

Especially given Savannah's early starts and the fact that she's renowned for running late - something staying in a hotel changed for her however.

In a candid behind-the-scenes moment shared on the Today show's Instagram account recently, Savannah and her co-star Hoda Kotb gave insight into how the latter is really feeling amid her move, and the shocking turned heartwarming moment they had because of it.

© NBC Savannah, her children and her husband have moved house

Hoda teased: "Something happened for the very first time this morning," adding: "Savannah and I rolled at the exact same time, rolled in hot." Hoda was left in total shock over the seemingly unprecedented coincidence, and she further said: "I go, 'What?!' and Savannah was like, 'Hi!'"

She then explained: "Because I'm moving and all of us are staying in a hotel, so it's like, I had to get out of there before I woke up the kids."

Savannah added: "So I showed up actually, like, kind of on time and Hoda was on the street…" before Hoda interjected with: "I was shocked.""I come out and she's like laughing and pointing," she joked, before Hoda maintained: "I couldn't believe it."

© Instagram Savannah adores being a mom

Savannah has probably already moved into her new house, but she's not ready to reveal where it is.

Hopefully, soon enough, the mom-of-two will give a glimpse inside so that fans can swoon over her new pad. Savannah and her husband, a former democratic advisor, bought the home they've left behind three years after they tied the knot in 2014.

© Photo: Instagram Savannah shares her two children with her husband Michael

They met at Michael's 40th birthday party in 2008, and got engaged in 2013. The Today host was previously married to Mark Orchard from 2005 to 2009.

They also own a house in upstate New York, a 20-acre property in the Hudson Valley region, which they bought the year they married for $2.7 million.

© Getty Images She'll have to live within commuting distance to the Today studios

While she looks calm and collected on the outside, Savannah confessed on-air that she has been a little flustered. "I mean it's all show, I'm dying, I'm dying inside. I was up all night stressing out. Yeah. It's just show. I'm at whacky level."

© Getty Images Savannah Hoda on the Today Show

Savannah will, no doubt, have everything in hand, as she's a pro at juggling motherhood and her career - even with her 4am starts. "This job is completely rewarding and demanding and it does afford me the opportunity to be home midday," she told Refinery29 in 2017. "As a working mom, that is a dream come true."

