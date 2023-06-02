Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's mansion is 10x bigger than average home – wait 'til you see inside

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are not short of space in their Nashville, Tennessee family home when their children Gracie, 26, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21, come to visit.

The couple have five bedrooms and ten bathrooms spread across 22,460 square feet of space – making the property 10 times bigger than the average US home, which statista.com reports is 2,261 square feet.

Although the 1883 stars dedicate much of their social media to promoting their careers, they have shared rare glimpses inside their home, especially when it comes to the holidays or family occasions.

© Instagram The 1883 stars were pictured dancing inside one living area of their home

In May 2023, Faith marked her daughter Gracie's 26th birthday with a video of their "The Great" themed dinner, where they sat at a round dining table on throne-like gold chairs positioned next to the floor-to-ceiling windows. The open-space room featured wooden beams that covered a lounge area with white sofas.

LOOK: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck splash out $60million on lavish 12-bedroom mansion

© Instagram Tim and Faith share glimpses inside their home during the holidays

Previously, the 1883 star shared a clip on Instagram of himself sitting in what appeared to be his living room, or at least one of them, while watching some of his old music videos.

The entire room oozed sophisticated glam and was filled with contrasting but complementary textures like a buttery tan leather sofa on a plush black and grey carpet.

There is also a built-in fireplace with a white marble backdrop against a black-painted feature wall that is home to a flat-screen TV.

The rest of the room appears to be painted white and is flooded with natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows at the front of the house. There is also a marble-top island and a spiral staircase with a black banister.

© Instagram Another room is decorated almost entirely white

For a previous Christmas, fans were given a stunning peek inside another room of the spacious home, which is decorated all white, from the walls to the furniture and the carpet – even the Christmas tree was white in keeping with the theme of the room.

Adding a pop of color is a black grand piano and a gold and brass antique-looking chandelier. The floor-to-ceiling windows let in plenty of light and the view of the countryside is truly breathtaking.

Another year, fans were blown away by what appeared to be a different room that played host to the festivities – with Tim needing a huge stepladder to reach the top of the tree.

© Instagram Tim decorated the Christmas tree inside a huge living area with beamed ceilings and large windows

Showing off the sheer scale of the room, the photo revealed three sets of paneled windows, an exposed wooden ceiling, and another chandelier. "Absolutely beautiful! Love the house and oh that tree!" commented one, and another added: "Look at that beautiful house."

The kitchen appears to have a different vibe to the rest of the home that Tim has revealed, with varnished wooden floors, a black and white patterned feature wall, and a white and grey concrete-style splashback that's home to a stainless-steel chimney hood.

© Instagram The kitchen has a monochrome feature wall

The ceiling is covered with spotlights, there is plenty of storage cabinets, a blue island with a white top that's lined with leather-backed chairs, and more stainless-steel appliances. It also appears to be open-planned, with a grey couch in the foreground.

© Instagram The home is surrounded by multiple acres of land

The outside of the property is just as impressive and resembles a national park more than a garden.

Tim revealed the eye-watering views he's blessed with when he shared a snap of the snow-covered ground and a huge tree lit up with fairy lights.

READ: Kevin Costner mortgages $50million 10-acre Santa Barbara oceanfront plot amid divorce saga

Read more HELLO! US stories here