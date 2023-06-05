Dawn French opens doors to fairytale garden at £2m Cornwall home

Dawn French's new Cornwall home could have been plucked straight out of a fairytale, with the actress showing off her breathtaking greenhouse on Sunday.

The Vicar of Dibley actress, 65, took to Instagram to share a new corner of her property, which she purchased with her second husband Mark Bignell in 2022. "The beauty. Feelin mighty blessed today in m’greenhouse…" wrote Dawn, alongside a clip of an array of red, pink and white potted plants.

The white tin flower pots had been displayed on shelving that ran from the floor to the ceiling of her greenhouse, with a grey exposed brick wall in the background. China plates, artwork and fairy lights also added to the decor, which looked idyllic as natural light poured through the windows, bathing the area in a sunny glow.

"That’s not a greenhouse it’s an orangery!" joked one, and another remarked: "Oh my goodness that is stunning!! That looks like a place out of a fairytale!" A third penned: "Dawn this is truly stunning… Magical place." Find out more about Dawn's home below.

Where does Dawn French live?

© Instagram Dawn showed off her pink writing room

Dawn – who was previously married to Lenny Henry – lives in a gorgeous five-bedroom house in Cornwall, but she rarely shares photos inside the property. The French & Saunders star recently offered a look at her beautiful writing room, alongside the message: "I made a beautiful room to write in, and now I can’t stop looking at the room and the view instead of writing… @annastandish.interiors."

The pink room features a dramatic chandelier-style light, unique windows overlooking the greenery below as well as rustic exposed floorboards. Dawn's desk is positioned by the windows, ideal for her to soak in the scenery as she gets creative.

© David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock The Vicar of Dibley star lives in Cornwall

To one side of the room is a pinboard with various photos and snippets, then two framed artworks are adjacent, and a corner of a floral chair or sofa can be seen in the foreground.

Why did Dawn French move home?

Dawn sold her previous home in Fowey for a dazzling £6.6 million, after buying it for £2.3 million and thus securing a hefty £4.3 million profit.

Dawn's previous coastal home was located in a very popular area of Cornwall and tourists became an issue for the star and her second husband, who were looking for a quieter life.

Amid the moving process in 2022, she shared pictures of boxes and possessions and joked: "Being married to a hoarder makes moving house so lovely, fun & stress-free."

