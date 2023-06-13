Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Mariah Carey's jaw-dropping Beverly Hills vacation home – and you can stay there for under $7!
Subscribe

All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Inside Mariah Carey's jaw-dropping Beverly Hills vacation home – and you can stay there for under $7!

The Fantasy hitmaker spent three months in the plush pad with her twins Monroe and Morocco

mariah carey beverly hills escape vacation rental photos
Jenni McKnight
Jenni McKnightUS Lifestyle Editor

Mariah Carey has a reported net worth of $340 million, so it's not surprising that she can splash out on a luxury vacation home for her and her twins, Monroe and Morocco, 12. 

The Fantasy hitmaker, 54, recently spent three months in a palatial rental property in Beverly Hills complete with a luxurious swimming pool and hot tub that offers plenty of privacy with its surrounding tall trees and courtyard. 

front exterior of mariah carey beverly hills escape© Booking.com
Mariah's palatial vacation rental is in Beverly Hills

Inside Mariah Carey's Beverly Hills vacation rental

mariah carey standing in kitchen inside beverly hills escape© Booking.com
Mariah spent three months in her Beverly Hills rental home

The spacious two-story abode boasts several rooms, vaulted ceilings, an elevator, wraparound balconies, and stunning views. There is also a state-of-the-art kitchen, an open-plan living room, and an indoor sauna. 

staircase inside mariag carey beverly hills escape© Booking.com
The mansion has an ornate winding staircase

The home is decorated with white walls, wooden floors, and gold accents that give off a seriously luxe feel. There is an incredible dressing room with a walk-in closet, floor-to-ceiling mirrors, and fur-covered white furniture. 

living room inside mariah carey beverly hills escape© Booking.com
The spacious living room leads out to the pool

When it comes to relaxing, Mariah no doubt spent plenty of time in the incredible marble-tiled bathroom that features a center jacuzzi tub underneath a large skylight. 

kitchen inside mariah carey beverly hills escape© Booking.com
The kitchen is state-of-the-art

There is also plenty of space outside to lounge overlooking the pool. 

bathroom inside mariah carey beverly hills escape© Booking.com
The bathroom boasts marble and gold accents

If Mariah's vacation home leaves you envious, you're in luck because she has teamed up with Booking.com to offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay at the property for under $7! 

pool at mariah carey beverly hills escape© Booking.com
The home boasts a huge outdoor swimming pool

The online travel agency has created a single trip package that includes a two-night stay at Mariah's Beverly Hills Escape, complete with an itinerary curated by Mariah herself that spotlights her favorite places to dine, sightsee, and shop in Los Angeles. 

dressing room inside ,ariah carey beverly hills escape© Booking.com
The dressing room has a large walk-in closet and floor-to-ceiling mirrors

Sharing a highlights video of her time spent in the home alongside her children, Mariah wrote on Instagram: "I've been staying in this lovely home for my family vacation, and soon you can book this home too, exclusively on @bookingcom. 

pool area at mariah carey beverly hills escape© Booking.com
The pool area features outdoor seating and a hot tub

"This fabulous trip is only available for a one-time stay, so set your alarm for June 21 at noon ET to not miss out." 

bedroom inside mariah carey beverly hills escape© Booking.com
One bedroom boasts high ceilings and an extra large bed

Mariah's Beverly Hills Escape will be available to book exclusively on Booking.com on June 21 at noon E.T., for a single stay taking place June 24-26. 

dining room mariah carey beverly hills escape© Booking.com
The dining room leads outside to the back of the property

Priced at only $6.21 in honor of the first day of summer, the unique trip package also features reservations at Mariah's favorite restaurants, such as The Terrace, Cara, Nobu Malibu, Dan Tana's, and Craig's. 

The lucky occupants will also enjoy a private consultation with a fashion stylist along with beauty and self-care tips from Mimi herself. 

mariah carey on staircase with two dogs© Booking.com
Mariah brought her beloved dogs with her and her children

And if that wasn't enough, they will also get a guide to her favorite local attractions, including Will Rogers State Beach, Runyon Canyon, The Getty, The Hammer, and The Skirball. 

WATCH: Mariah Carey shares peek inside her family vacation at Beverly Hills mansion

Speaking of the incredible getaway, Mariah said: "Sometimes a week or two isn't enough to get away. That's why I was thrilled to stay for a few months in a gorgeous Beverly Hills estate, which I found on Booking.com. 

"My family and I enjoyed all the luxuries this beautiful home has to offer and now, one of my Lambs has the opportunity to experience LA in true Mimi fashion by staying in the same home and visiting all my favorite places in the area!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Other topics

More Homes

See more