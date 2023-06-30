King Charles' savvy eco changes at Buckingham Palace since the Queen's death

King Charles III has rolled out a subtle but significant change across his 775-room royal residence

King Charles III, 74, is well known for his passion for the environment and often champions eco causes such as recycling, repairing clothes and using renewable energy sources. His green credentials are more evident than ever as it has been revealed that the heating across Buckingham Palace has been turned down.

The annual Sovereign Grant report revealed this interesting fact, detailing that the household temperature was set at 19C during the winter months and even a few degrees lower when rooms were empty.

As well as this small tweak, the palace is currently undergoing a 10-year project to update the electrical cabling, plumbing and heating inside the historic building.

The royal website explains the renovations, stating: "The building's infrastructure is in urgent need of a complete overhaul to prevent long-term damage to the building and its contents.

© Getty The King and Queen will move into Buckingham Palace in 2027

"The most cost-effective way to replace these essential services, and to ensure that The Palace is fit for purpose for the next 50 years, is to undertake a phased programme of works over ten years."

Due to these extensive changes, King Charles and Queen Camilla have delayed their big move into the palace, from their London home, Clarence House.

© Getty King Charles III is on an eco campaign

The relocation will take place when works on their private apartments are completed in four years, in 2027. The apartments are situated in the Palace's North Wing, which is not due to be finished until the end of the mammoth ten-year renovation process.

The grand palace isn't the only royal residence getting an overhaul as work has already commenced at Sandringham House in Norfolk, where diggers have dug up the garden in order to create a brand new, more bio-diverse one.

© Photo: Instagram Sandringham's garden is being overhauled

When Charles first announced the plans, a statement on his behalf read: "In recent years, with changing weather patterns the current expanse of lawn has been affected by warm weather and excessive rainfall.

"The newly developed garden will introduce new species that are more robust, hardy and better able to withstand the impact of emerging weather patterns."

Charles' garden plans

We can trust that the new garden will be truly beautiful, considering His Majesty's outdoor space at Highgrove is a work of art.

It is a space that's open to members of the public so they can tour the 'outdoor rooms' at leisure.

Royal fans are continually declaring their love for the garden, and comments online have included, "Heaven on Earth," and: "I really must add a visit to Highgrove to my bucket list. Charles is the master of design, the garden is beautiful." We agree!