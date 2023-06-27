King Charles and Queen Camilla's first royal website taken down - details

The Prince of Wales' website has been taken offline and here's everything you need to know

The Prince of Wales' website is no longer online, and the address princeofwales.gov.uk simply leaves a white screen with a 'This site can't be reached' message.

The site used to contain information about King Charles (when he was then Prince Charles and the Prince of Wales) but, of course, now he is monarch, his bio has now moved to royal.uk.

© Getty King Charles used to be the Prince of Wales

It is quite possible that the Prince of Wales website has been unplugged in order to make the necessary changes to switch over to Prince William, who has now taken over that role.

When William took on his new title he also inherited the role of the Duchy of Cornwall, and that website has been updated to include information about the 41-year-old, including a photograph of him on the 'About the Duchy' page.

William's wife, is now the Princess of Wales, and the couple have made joint appearances in Wales since.

The royal couple are now the Prince and Princess of Wales

On their latest visit, William even reminisced about life in Anglesey, William said: "It's good to be back, it really is. It feels like going back in time, seeing where we all started to be a family unit."

The royals lived in a four-bedroom country house in Anglesey, Wales from 2011 to 2013, and it is considered to be their eldest son Prince George's first home.

GOOD NEWS: Prince Harry's exciting news as he counts down to September

Kate and William used to live in Anglesey

They rented a farmhouse on the Bodorgan Estate for approximately £750 per month from Lord and Lady Meyrick.

William has described it as an "immensely special place," and that is clear as he still speaks about it to this day.

Just as his father made strides in terms of environmental causes, William has hopes of tackling homelessness as part of his role as the Prince of Wales.

WATCH: Prince William launches very personal campaign

William has launched the Royal Foundation's new Homewards programme, and he is in the middle of touring different locations around the UK.

HEALTH: Sarah Ferguson reveals she has undergone a mastectomy after nearly missing mammogram appointment

The project encompasses homelessness organisations and the Prince's scheme will provide each location with up to £500,000 flexible seed funding to test new ways to deliver homes.

He says: "In a modern and progressive society, everyone should have a safe and secure home, be treated with dignity and given the support they need."

© Getty Geri Horner is one of Homewards' celebrity advocates

Admitting: "It's a big task, but I firmly believe that by working together it is possible to make homelessness rare, brief, and unrepeated and I am very much looking forward to working with our six locations to make our ambition a reality."

LOOK: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's family kitchen is a total dream - best glimpses

It was a childhood visit to The Passage, along with his mother Princess Diana, that made a huge impression on the young Prince.

It was also a cause close to her heart and now he is carrying on that legacy.