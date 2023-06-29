Hilary Swank opens the doors into bedroom at stunning family where she's raising her twins

Hilary Swank has given fans a rare glimpse into her bedroom at the family home where she is raising her twins.

Taking to Instagram the actress, 48, shared a picture of her king bed with five gorgeous foster dogs chilling out on top of her slate gray comforter. "So I walked into my bedroom to find this display of rescue dog nap yumminess… Can you even? Terrific Teddy, Super Sufi, Kinetic Kai, Dashing Dunton and Mama Moon all divinely spread out on @potterybarn’s cozy Belgian Linen. Best nap ever," she captioned the post, before joking: "I’m hereby officially starting a National Nap with Your Dog Day. Any takers?"

© Hilary Swank Hilary shared this adorable picutre of her five rescue dogs

The bedroom featured what appeared to be a dark marble round bedside table with a classic grey stone lamp with cream lampshade. The blush pink headboard stretched across the entire wall, while a mirror was placed above the headboard and white drapes softened the look.

The Alaska Daily star and her husband, Philip Schneider, completed building their dream house in Colorado in 2022 and invited Architectural Digest inside for a look at the stunning home. She told the outlet: "I have been looking for land since I was in my mid-20s. I find nature to be my happiest place, and animals are my other happiest place. And to be with both of them is everything to me."

The mom elaborated: "We found this 168-acre piece of land that was just magical. It just called to us and we couldn’t stop thinking about it. It was great that we were in the middle of nature. We can’t see our neighbors, no one for miles—we just had [it all] right there."

It is unclear if the picture taken of the dogs was from the Colorado ranch, or her LA home or New York brownstone. She spends her time across the three homes with her husband Philip and their 10-week-old twins whom she gave birth to on April 10.

© Jon Kopaloff Hilary Swank with Philip Schneider on the red carpet in January 2023

During the Golden Globes in January 2023, Hilary revealed that she and Philip were waiting for the birth of their children before deciding on names as they wanted to keep the sex a surprise. However those names remain a mystery today as neither Hilary nor Philip has publicly shared what they have named their baby twins.

Hilary and Philip got engaged in 2016 during a holiday in Colorado after meeting on a blind date. They tied the knot in a sentimental woodland wedding on a 20,000-acre preserve that represented the couple's love of nature in August 2018. – and the location was symbolic, with Hilary telling HELLO!: "Both Philip and I are nature lovers and whenever we get the opportunity to be outdoors, that's where we like to spend it.

"So, we knew we wanted to get married outside, that it had to be close to home in Los Angeles and private. The second we saw this magical redwood grove in the middle of a 20,000-acre preserve, we knew it had the exact feeling we were trying to evoke."