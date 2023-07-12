Angelina Jolie's unique NY real estate deal amid wrestle with Brad Pitt over co-owned vineyard

Angelina Jolie is still engaged in a legal battle with her ex Brad Pitt, over their jointly owned vineyard, Château Miraval, and its wine production business. But amid the ongoing courtroom drama, the actress has made an exciting real estate move.

It has been reported that the Lara Croft star has taken over a unique Manhattan space, 57 Great Jones Street, once owned by artist Andy Warhol.

The Daily Mail reports that the property was once listed by Meridian Capital Group for $60,000 per month, and the terms included the deal being for a minimum of 10 years. It is unknown what exact type of deal Angelina specifically signed but it is believed to be in conjunction with her plans for her fashion label, Atelier Jolie.

The interior space features 6,600 square feet, and it also used to host American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The outside of the building is covered in graffiti, and the actress has admitted that she will be persevering it to pay homage to Jean-Michel.

Despite this exciting project for Angelina to get stuck into, her post-divorce fallings out with Brad continue, being played out in front of the public.

Their Provence venture costing around $28 million has since caused a lot of heartache for the pair.

Angelina secretly sold her share in Nouvel to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler, who has been labelled an 'oligarch' by the US Treasury Department.

Brad now stands accused of squandering millions on self-indulgent projects, including the renovation of a swimming pool and the construction of a recording studio.

There were once happy times at the vineyard as Gary Bradbury, the head of security, reported: "Angie would come out and bring lunch and we’d all sit there and have a picnic. It was very lovey-dovey, quite romantic. I used to take my sandwich and walk away. It was their time."

The former couple split in 2016

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Brad's business partner Frank Pollaro, said: "Miraval was a love letter to his wife and his children, providing a beautiful life for Angelina and the kids and shielding them from the intense pressures of celebrity."

Earlier this year, Brad parted ways with his Los Angeles residence for a whopping $39 million, a house he lived in for nearly 30 years with his family.

The former couple - who share six children Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox - split back in 2016 following allegations of physical and verbal abuse during a plane journey. Five days after the flight, Angelina filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.