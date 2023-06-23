George and Amal Clooney set for A-list lodger at £10m Berkshire home - report

George and Amal Clooney have invited a major Hollywood star to their Sonning home

George and Amal Clooney may be A-list royalty, but for half of the year they lead a quiet live in Berkshire with their twins, Ella and Alexander, in their £10 million family home.

Their property has been graced by famous faces such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and now it's been reported by the MailOnline that Brad Pitt is going to be stopping over!

The actor is in town for filming for a movie called Apex, about Formula 1, and he will be using George's home as a base.

George and Amal acquired the home in 2016, and the Grade II listed building reportedly has a 12-seater home cinema, a wine cellar, as well as a swimming pool.

George and Amal's UK property

As well as being a place for fun and parties, Amal works from home so the house has its own office.

The property is set in four acres of land and is surrounded by trees and expansive gardens, which allow the couple plenty of privacy, while still being easily accessible to London.

In 2020, the couple's backgarden was submerged under floodwater after dramatic levels of rain.

© Getty The A-listers own many homes

Berkshire is a popular leafy destination for celebrities seeking to stay under the radar, and celebrity homeowners include the likes of Eddie Redmayne and Kate Winslet.

As well as their idyllic home situated by the Thames, the couple have an impressive property portfolio the world over.

George and Amal Clooney's LA home

George has extended his flashing Bachelor pad in Los Angeles to make it into the perfect family home for him, his wife and the kids. The mammoth project reportedly cost the star in excess of $1 million.

It now comprises of a six-bedroom home with two separate villas on site. It is believed that these will be used for live-in staff that help with their twins.

George and Amal Clooney's Lake Como home

Check out their Lake Como home

Summer is usually spent at Lake Como, as they have a £10.9 million villa located there that they bought in 2001.

The sprawling 25-room property boasts an outdoor pool, tennis courts, and even a large garage for all of George's vintage motorbikes.

George and Amal Clooney's French home

The couple have also laid down roots in the heart of Provençe, investing in a 18th-century property which is formally known as Domaine le Canadel. It looks like it belongs on a postcard!

When a nearby neighbourhood was destroyed by floods, the stars jumped to help by donating £20,000 to the cause, according to The Evening Standard.