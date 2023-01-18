Brad Pitt lists $40m mega-mansion amid divorce battle with Angelina Jolie The Babylon star owns the property in Los Angeles

Brad Pitt is making a huge change to his property portfolio amid his bitter divorce battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The Babylon star has reportedly put his sprawling home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles on the market for $40 million as he is looking to downsize and hopes to find a smaller residence in the LA area, according to People.

WATCH: Brad Pitt shares glimpse inside garden at LA home

Loading the player...

The home was originally owned by Elvira, Mistress of the Dark star Cassandra Peterson, but Brad snapped it up for $1.7 million when it went on the market back in 1994.

In the following years, Brad snapped up multiple adjacent lots to expand the property and it now covers 1.9 acres. Brad has also added some major upgrades including a swimming pool, tennis court, and skating rink.

TRENDING NOW: Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest left red-faced after awkward blunder ahead of Live appearance

POPULAR: Tim McGraw shares glimpse at lavish remodeled kitchen inside Nashville mega-mansion

The luxurious home is where Brad once lived with Angelina and their six children, Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne before the couple split in 2016.

Brad's home is in a gated community

They were declared legally single in 2019, but Brad and Angelina have been involved in a contentious divorce and custody battle ever since as they have yet to come to a decision regarding the custody of their children and the divvying of their financial assets.

Despite their break-up, Angelina bought a breathtaking $25 million mansion in the same neighborhood in 2017 so her children could be closer to their father.

"I wanted it to be close to their dad, who is only five minutes away," she told British Vogue in 2021.

Brad previously lived in the home with Angelina and their kids

The six-bedroom, ten-bathroom property was previously home to legendary US filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille. The 2.1-acre estate is in the gated community of Laughlin Park and boasts panoramic views across the famous Griffith Observatory and the Pacific Ocean.

Features include an outdoor swimming pool, a home gym, a tea house, a wine cellar and huge landscaped gardens. Angelina added: "I love most that there is no entertainment room, but lots of pathways and places to walk and think."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.