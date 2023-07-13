Sarah Ferguson gets candid about post-surgery struggles looking after Queen's corgis

The Duchess of York is currently recovering at Royal Lodge from breast cancer surgery

Sarah Ferguson, 63, has recently undergone breast cancer surgery and in a candid chat on her own podcast, the Duchess of York has revealed her physical struggles during recovery.

Prince Andrew's ex-wife revealed that she's been unable to go out for her usual walks, and that's having an impact on her seven dogs, including the late Queen's corgis.

"Having seven dogs, they don't understand that perhaps I’m not as mobile as I was. So they’re going ‘Hello. Come on. It’s all about me’."

She added: "They’re corgis – they’re used to people coming in and taking them for walks. So they look at me going ‘And your point is what? You’ve got your feet up, watching Wimbledon'."

After the Queen sadly died in September 2022, Sarah and Andrew adopted her two beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy.

But on Wednesday, luckily Sarah felt well enough to take them out for a stroll, and it was an extra special one that took place at the same woodland where the late Queen Elizabeth II would take her pet pooches.

The Duchess admitted: “It was very moving actually," going on to explain: "At one stage we both, Andrew and I, just sat quietly under some really beautiful trees and I asked him if he was all right without his mum and dad. He said it's lonely. He thinks about it a lot."

The family have been rallying around Sarah amid her recovery, and Sarah's daughter Princess Eugenie has pretty much "moved in" at Royal Lodge to help with her mum's recovery, a report by The Mail on Sunday explained.

Sarah is so close to her daughters

Eugenie welcomed a new baby on 30 May, but that's not stopped her from being by her mother's side for support.

The news of Sarah's cancer broke with an official statement. A spokesman for her said: "Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening.

"She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully. "The duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family.

"The duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days. She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening."