Sarah Ferguson shares video from Royal Lodge: 'It's so exciting to see you again'

The Duchess of York has shared an enthusiastic video from her home with Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson, 63, recently revealed she had undergone treatment for breast cancer, after doctors made a discovery during a routine check-up. She has been resting up at Royal Lodge, the home she shares with ex-husband Prince Andrew, and on Thursday there was new upload to her YouTube channel, filmed inside the property.

As she said hello, she added: "It's so exciting to see you again," which could lead fans to think she's made a return since her treatment, however, eagle-eyed fans may notice that there is a 'Happy Easter' sign in the background, indicating that this Storytime with Fergie and Friends clip was, in fact, pre-recorded at an earlier time.

WATCH: See Sarah Ferguson saying hello from Royal Lodge

The Duchess looked in good spirits wearing a blue floral blouse with Peter Pan collar and a matching flower headband. The royal accessorised her look with her 'reading goggles' so she could narrate the book to her followers.

Behind Sarah was a vibrant blue backdrop and she was surrounded by faux plants and adorable teddies.

© Photo: Instagram Sarah always has the most amazing props to hand

We're sure the fun props get utilised a lot when Sarah and Andrew's grandchildren come to play.

Sarah's daughter Princess Eugenie has been so selfless during her mother's hour of need.

© Getty Images Eugenie has practically moved into Royal Lodge to care for her mum

Eugenie welcomed a new baby on 30 May, but that's not stopped her being pretty much "moved in" at Royal Lodge to help with her mum's recovery, a report by The Mail on Sunday explains.

The lodge is, of course, where Eugenie grew up alongside her sister Beatrice so we're sure there's a bedroom already made up for her.

© Getty Images The royal residence is based in Windsor

The 30-room property boasts amazing interiors and a vast expanse of garden.

A unique memento from Beatrice and Eugenie's childhood still remains in the garden; a wooden swing that is engraved with Eugenie's name.

Eugenie has a personalised swing in the grounds

Are Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson moving out of Royal Lodge?

In an interview with Samara García Mendez from ¡HOLA! TV, Sarah addressed the ongoing speculation that her husband has been asked to leave Royal Lodge and could be moving into Frogmore Cottage.

Asked about the rumours, Sarah simply replied: "Don't always believe what you read," seemingly dismissing the impending move.

Andrew pictured inside his Windsor home

When she was pushed further, she then added: "I don't know. I take every day as it comes."

LOOK: Earl Charles Spencer's 'fascinating' discovery at Althorp amazes fans

Previously, the Duchess has spoken about living at Royal Lodge, claiming she is "lucky" to do so. "When I'm in the UK I'm lucky enough to stay at Royal Lodge," she previously told the Telegraph. "I wouldn't call it my home as that would be presumptuous."

It is also likely that now, given Sarah's recovery, even if a move was on the cards, it would have been delayed.