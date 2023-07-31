Rachel Riley, 37, has experienced two major household changes recently, with the Ukrainian family she took in moving back to their hometown and now her husband Pasha Kovalev is poised to leave the property, as he embarks on an exciting work project.

The Countdown presenter revealed all during a chat with Fabulous magazine, also pointing out that childcare would be an issue over the next few months. “The pandemic meant a lot of his work was cancelled, so we’re used to having him around," said the star.

WATCH: Rachel Riley's daughter takes after dad Pasha

"And we’ve had the Ukrainians living with us like a big reciprocal family, so there’s always been someone there to watch the girls if I’ve needed to nip out.

“We really need to sit down and map it all out…”

Pasha is a proud dad to two daughters

So Rachel could be solo parenting this summer as Pasha will be spending stints away from home until November as he stars in dance musical La Bamba! across the country.

The show ranges from locations such as Leicester, Brighton, Swansea and Blackpool.

Pasha has said said: "I'm thrilled to be joining the cast of La Bamba!, an upcoming musical production! This highly anticipated musical will be showcased across numerous venues in the UK, including the prestigious West End in London. I am so excited to be performing the exquisite choreography crafted by Graziano and Erica and can’t wait to embark on this thrilling journey."

© Shutterstock Rachel is preparing for a very different summer break

Fellow Strictly alum Gemma Atkinson also has to contend with her partner being away for work really soon, not long after she welcomed her son Thiago into the world, as Gorka Marquez has to leave their family home in Manchester for the start Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals.

Where do Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev live?

The couple have a house in London that they have shown off on Instagram and their Celebrity Gogglebox appearance. It is beautifully decorated with bright colours and unique furnishings, making a lovely family home.

However, the couple are already making plans to depart the capital, as Rachel recently revealed that she and Pasha are looking to sell their home in a bid to move somewhere commutable between London and her workplace in the north.

SEE: Holly Willoughby looks radiant in makeup-free photo inside £3m London home

WOW: Michelle Keegan shares private bath photo in loving tribute

"I think we're hopefully going to move out of London in the next couple of years," she told The Times. "Probably not back to Essex but somewhere commutable to London.

"Countdown is filmed in Salford, so somewhere we can get up and down to there as well. So probably west, I quite like west. I was at uni in Oxford and my brother is there as well."