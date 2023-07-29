Holly Willoughby looks radiant in makeup-free photo inside £3m London home

The This Morning star lives with her husband, Dan Baldwin, and their three children

Holly Willoughby was in a sharing mode on Friday as she revealed a secret family recipe while posing in her stunning kitchen.

The This Morning star lives with her husband, Dan Baldwin, and their three children Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and Chester, eight, in a six-bedroom, four-storey, £3 million house in London, and the kitchen is undoubtedly the heart of the home.

Sharing a photo on her Wylde Moon Instagram account, Holly looked radiant and appeared to be makeup-free as she posed with a delicious-looking lemon drizzle cake, which she called a "family favourite".

Captioning the photo, Holly penned: "The women in our family love a lemon drizzle cake. This recipe is a tried and tested family favourite that's been shared so many times we have no idea where it came from originally, so I should share it with you all too!"

The caption added: "Fancy some baking this weekend? Get the recipe for Holly's family lemon drizzle cake at the link in our bio." Holly's fans appeared to be very impressed with her baking efforts – and, of course, her stunning appearance – with one commenting: "Looks delicious Holly, looking beautiful girl."

A second said: "Looks lovely bet it tastes [better] and so good see you looking well and beautiful, Holly." A third added: "That looks so good right now @hollywilloughby and @wyldemoon." A fourth wrote: "Love it! Looking beautiful Holls."

The photo didn't offer much of a glimpse at Holly's kitchen, but she has shared peeks inside the immaculate space in the past. The kitchen appears to be a spacious room, with plenty of storage and room for Holly to prepare food.

Holly likes to bake with her daughter Belle

The cupboards are matte white, with glass display cupboards to showcase her Emma Bridgewater mugs and crockery collection. It also boasts wooden herringbone flooring, a large centre island, white worktops, and metallic silver handles on her cupboards and doors.

Holly has shared glimpses inside her family home on social media

Holly's home baking is no doubt an activity she will undertake with her children this summer while she enjoys a break from her presenting duties on This Morning.

She recently admitted that she hopes for a quieter summer with her three kids in her weekly newsletter to her Wylde Moon subscribers. Holly wrote: "I'm determined not to plan too many activities so that we can all be more fluid this summer.

© Getty Holly shares three kids with husband Dan Baldwin

"I think as parents, we put so much pressure on ourselves to fill every minute with activities to occupy the kids, we lose sight of the fact that school holidays are actually an important time for them to recharge their batteries. These summer weeks offer crucial time out from the unrelenting routine and learning expectation that school brings.

Holly is hoping for a quieter summer with her children

"Being bored gives them (and me!) the time and headspace to refresh and regenerate. If you have any tips for how you manage the school holidays, I'm all ears. And I'll let you know how we all get on in September!" she added.