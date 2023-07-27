Michelle Keegan shares private bath photo in loving tribute

Michelle Keegan bared all in her latest photo montage, which she shared to pay tribute to her adorable pet dachshund Phoebe.

The Brassic actress marked her dog's milestone 15th birthday with a series of photos of her cuddling and bonding with her furry friend since he was a puppy. They showed Michelle and Phoebe cuddling in bed, working out in the gym and relaxing in the garden.

WATCH: Mark Wright shows off futuristic feature at home with Michelle Keegan

But one snap revealed that Phoebe even joins her for her pampering time in the bath! Leaning over the edge of the bathtub with her brunette hair styled into a messy bun, Michelle rested her chin on her arm as she gazed lovingly down at her dog, who had curled up on the shaggy bath mat.

"It’s my baby’s 15th birthday today," she began. "They say dogs imprint on one person where they form a strong loving attachment, someone they trust & seek comfort in & how lucky was I that you chose me? … From the moment I brought you home when I was 21 years old we’ve been inseparable, you’re my best friend, my confidant & my home. We’ve been through a lot together girl & I couldn’t of asked for a better sidekick. Happy birthday Phoebe.

© Instagram The actress' dog sweetly curled up on her bath mat

"(I know you can’t read any of this but I’ll let you eat whatever you want for the next week as it’s a special birthday)," she continued. Michelle's husband Mark was among the first to comment, calling Phoebe their "little girl."

Several others also commented on the emotional video, with Laura Anderson writing: "I’m now a blubbering mess and considering watching it again," and Charley Webb adding: "Why’ve I just cried."

© Instagram Michelle shared a tribute to her dog Phoebe on her birthday

Michelle was pictured in a classic cream bathroom with large wall tiles and miniature mosaic tiles in the background. It's possible that the snap was taken at Mark's parent's house, where the couple were living briefly while their dream mansion in Essex was being built.

While speaking about his brother's baby in 2022, he inadvertently opened up about his living situation. "Me and my wife actually are at my mum and dad's, we're staying there at the moment, whilst we're renovating our house," Mark said on Heart FM.

© Getty Images Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright briefly lived with his parents

"My mum was on her way to the hospital because we heard that Hollie was going into labour and me and my wife were in bed and my dad was in his bed upstairs. It was just us in the house because my sister stayed at my other sister's house, anyway there's loads of us!

"We were laying in bed and we got the news in a Whatsapp group which is the beauty of having social media, my brother said, 'He's here!' Me and Michelle, we ran up to my dad in his bed, we were like, 'Can you believe it?' He was buzzing, he was like, 'Go downstairs and pop a bottle. I've done it with all you kids when you were born, so got to do it again.'"

The couple have been renovating their Essex home for years

Mark and Michelle have since moved into their megamansion, which features several beautiful bathrooms they have shown off via their home Instagram account (@Wrightyhome).

They have impressive porcelain slabs and his and hers sinks with statement mirrors above them.

Other features in their grand home are just as decadent and include a mammoth outdoor pool, a cosy cinema room and a party area complete with a bespoke bar.

READ NEXT: David and Victoria Beckham's garden renovation plans at £12m home spark controversy