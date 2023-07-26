David and Victoria Beckham's garden renovation plans at £12m home spark controversy

The Beckhams have made lots of changes to their Cornwall home since purchasing it in 2017

David and Victoria Beckham have two beautiful homes in the UK that they have been upgrading for years, but their latest renovation plans at their Cotswolds bolthole have caused controversy among the locals.

The footballer and the fashion designer have a Grade II listed barn conversion worth a reported £12 million that already boasts a football field, an outdoor pool and a sauna, but they want to add more luxurious features.

The Beckham family purchased the Cotswolds home in 2017

According to The Sun, they have their sights set on a giant greenhouse overlooking a garden kitchen and a longer drive. Neighbours have reportedly opposed the plans on the grounds that the suburban features do not fit in the rural location. HELLO! has contacted Victoria and David's rep for comment.

© Instagram David Beckham has a beehive at their Cotswolds home

The Beckhams have been spending a lot of time in their garden, sharing updates about their beehives with fans, so their supposed desire for a greenhouse would be a fitting addition to their home if they wanted to grow their own fruit and vegetables.

The couple's planning permission requests have been the cause of many disputes in the past, with locals voicing their concerns over their four-acre lake with an island, which was approved in 2020 on the basis they would not use motor boats.

WATCH: Victoria and David Beckham reveal incredible lake at countryside home

In early 2023, it was reported that they have added an outdoor toilet block near their manmade lake, which would prevent guests from having to walk back to their main house.

© Instagram The Beckhams have a plunge pool and sauna

After purchasing their home for £6 million in 2017, the couple enlisted Chelsea Flower Show winner Marcus Barnett to create a two-tier 'fairytale' garden at their two-acre estate.

Images in their planning application revealed that Marcus had designed an outer garden made up of wild meadow grass and an orchard with 23 trees, along with two vegetable patches, a 60ft croquet lawn and a lake.

© Instagram Victoria has shared photos inside the country house

Proposals for an outdoor seating area for entertaining were rejected, while their original swimming pool plan was also denied. The family now has a natural swimming pond that uses water recycled from the main house.

Last summer, the Beckham family also installed a safari-style luxury tent worth around £50k on their grounds for al fresco entertaining.

The couple also have a home in London

When they're not spending time at their rural home, their main residence is a £31 million London mansion which they share with their three youngest children Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Brooklyn Beckham lives in America with his wife Nicola Peltz.

As well as their two UK properties, David and Victoria have a Miami base, a $24 million apartment inside the iconic One Hundred Museum building. Designed to mirror a seven-star hotel, it features custom-designed walk-in closets, spa-like bathrooms and incredible views.

