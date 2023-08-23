There IS a correct way to fill the dishwasher according to an expert

Household chores are often a point of contention for many couples and housemates – who does what and when – and more importantly, HOW it is done. If you've ever disagreed on how to arrange the dishes in the dishwasher, here we finally set the record straight. Hisense and professional home organiser Sue Spencer have teamed up to reveal how to stack your dishwasher in the right way…

Hisense spoke to 1,500 homemakers across the nation to find that more than a third (38%)* had fallen out with a friend or family member over the dishwasher. 70% admitted to feeling that there was a ‘right way’ to stack the dishwasher, and a whopping 50% said that they felt they were the only person in their household that took on the responsibility of loading the appliance.

How do you fill your dishwasher?

Tips to correctly load a dishwasher

If there are lots of dishes you should do two loads, a hot programme for saucepans and roasting tins followed by an ordinary wash for tableware like plates and cutlery

Cookware should be placed at the sides and back of the lower rack for the best rinse experience

Place items at an angle so that the water and detergent can flow freely

Do not overlap items as if crockery is arranged too closely, this will restrict water flow and risk the clean result

The top rack is reserved for glasses, cups, small bowls and serving spoons

Plates go in the bottom rack but there must be space between them

Place large serving bowls at the back of the lower rack and tilt towards the centre of the dishwasher for the best clean

Always load forks and spoons facing upward for the best clean, but knives down for safety

Make sure spoons don't 'spoon' together by separating them

Use the spikes in the top compartment to keep your glasses and cups lined up – you don't want them jiggling all over the place as they can smash

An expert weighs in on how to fill your dishwasher

