How to clean blinds quickly and easily

We all know that we should be cleaning our windows regularly, but blinds and window dressings are easily overlooked. However, without regular maintenance your blinds can quickly end up covered in dust, grease or grime, particularly in areas like the kitchen, so they should be factored in to your weekly cleaning schedule.

Whether you've got fabric blinds or wood, roller or Venetian style window hangings, cleaning blinds is easy when you know how, and will only take a few minutes if done regularly. We asked Lynsey Crombie, the Queen of Clean, to share her expert tips on how to clean blinds properly and the best products to use…

Lynsey Crombie shares her top tips for cleaning blinds

How to clean horizontal blinds, and wood, vinyl, aluminium, and fabric blinds:

Try and get into the habit of doing this every other weekend and then your blinds will stay cleaner for longer.

Start by closing your blinds, this way you can see all the dust. Grab a dry microfibre cloth or a recycled towelling sock, start at the top and work your way down going side to side. Then open the blinds and run the cloth/sock over them again. Don’t forget to do the headrail of the blinds too, that part is often forgotten. Once dusted use your vacuum nozzle to remove the fallen dust from the windowsill.

How to clean fabric roller blinds or vertical fabric blinds

Avoid cleaning roller blinds with a vacuum

Use a lint roller to remove the dust. Try not to use your vacuum nozzle as the pressure from the vacuum can push the fabric out of shape. For any marks or staining, dilute a liquid laundry detergent with water and use a recycled soft toothbrush and gently work on the stains. Next grab a damp microfibre cloth and gently blot dry.

How to clean mouldy blinds:

"For any stains or marks on your blind such as mould, which is often caused by window condensation, dip a clean cloth into neat white vinegar and gently rub away," Lynsey recommends.

How do you clean greasy dirty blinds?

Kitchen blinds can get greasy and dirty quickly

"Kitchen blinds can often become sticky due to cooking, if your blinds are either vinyl or aluminum pop in your bath, cover with warm water and add in some washing up liquid and white vinegar and leave a few hours or overnight. This will make light work of removing the stickiness," the cleaning expert says.

"To dry them lay an old sheet on the grass or patio and place the blind fully extended on top, on a good day they will dry quickly."

Cleaning mistakes to avoid:

"The biggest mistake you can make when cleaning blinds is using water, a damp cloth or a disposable cleaning wipe," Lynsey says. "Once these are mixed with the dust it will make a mess and leave horrible residue on your blinds, just dust and treat any stains if needed."