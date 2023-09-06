See Prince Harry's awkward reaction when he's quizzed on his job

The Duke of Sussex had a delayed response when he was asked 'What do you do?'

Prince Harry grew up within the British Royal Family and went on to have a successful army career, but when simply asked "What do you do?" during filming for his Heart of Invictus Netflix documentary, he struggled to answer right away.

The Duke of Sussex paused for a moment to ponder about his job, as 'Duke of Sussex' and 'British army veteran' flashed up on screen. See Harry's awkward response…

Clearly being a father is a role that is very close to his heart, as he mentions being a parent to his two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet first and foremost.

© Getty Prince Harry rose to the rank of Captain

Shortly after Meghan welcomed their daughter in 2021, she penned a letter to members of the United States Congress in support of parental leave, and she expressed their wishes to "devote any and everything to our kids and to our family".

© Instagram Harry and Meghan have two kids together

The former actress wrote: "In June, my husband and I welcomed our second child. Like any parents, we were overjoyed. Like many parents, we were overwhelmed. Like fewer parents, we weren't confronted with the harsh reality of either spending those first few critical months with our baby or going back to work.

"We knew we could take her home, and in that vital (and sacred) stage, devote any and everything to our kids and to our family. We knew that by doing so we wouldn't have to make impossible choices about childcare, work, and medical care that so many have to make every single day."

© Netflix The royal is a doting dad

Prince Harry's military career

As detailed on the Royal Website, Prince Harry began his training as a cadet at The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in May 2005. During his 10-year-long military career he underwent two tours of Afghanistan and rose to the rank of captain. The Duke has since described his experience as "the happiest time of my life".

© Photo: Getty Images Harry chose a military career

He wasn't always set on army life though, as in his tell-all memoir, Spare, the father-of-two spoke candidly about his future ambitions post-Eton.

MORE: Is Meghan Markle the new royal influencer? How she could make millions on Instagram

"For several years I'd talked in all seriousness about working at the ski resort in Lech am Arlberg, where Mummy used to take us," he wrote.

The Duke spent 10 years in the army

"Specifically, I wanted to work at the fondue hut in the centre of town, which Mummy loved. That fondue could change your life. (I really was that mad.) But now I told Pa I'd given up the fondue fantasy, and he sighed with relief."

READ: Prince Harry sets record straight on his different education from brother Prince William

He also tested the waters with his father, floating other career options. "I was taken with notions of becoming a ski instructor… Pa tensed again," Harry said, before hinting at his father's disapproval: "Out of the question. OK. Long pause. How about… safari guide?" to which Charles allegedly replied: "No, darling boy."