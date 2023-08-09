Prince Harry's surprise relocation comment on solo trip

The Duke of Sussex has made a surprising remark on his solo trip to Japan

Prince Harry, 38, currently resides in Montecito with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but it turns out the Duke of Sussex would consider another location to call home…

While on a solo trip to Japan, which is without his wife Meghan, Harry surprised us by revealing the fact he would consider upping sticks and moving to the Asian country.

"I would happily live here if you'd have me!" the Duke exclaimed while being quizzed at a sports summit.

He alluded to the fact he visited for the first time four years ago, and found the culture "unique" and "very special".

This comes after the father-of-two was seen arriving at Haneda airport on Tuesday with longtime friend and Argentine polo player, Nacho Figueras.

On Saturday, the pals will travel to Singapore for their fundraiser, the annual Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup.

Despite expressing a potential desire to move further afield, Harry does seem settled with his family stateside.

Speaking to Hoda Kotb in an interview for the Today Show, the Duke of Sussex said he and Meghan have formed "a great community" in Santa Barbara, where they bought an £11 million mansion back in 2020.

He said: "Home for me now is, for the time being, it's in the States. And it really feels that way as well. We've been welcomed with open arms and we've got such a great community up in Santa Barbara."

It seems moving back to the UK is completely off the cards, as Meghan has explained that she wouldn't want to send her kids to school there.

In her interview with The Cut she discussed her reasoning behind wanting her kids to get educated in America.

The interviewer, Allison P. Davis, wrote: "Earlier in our conversation about her goals for the life she’s creating here, she’d remarked upon how, if Archie were in school in the UK, she'd never be able to do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures."

The rumour mill swirled last month when reports suggested the couple were looking at a new property in Malibu to be closer to Hollywood. As yet, nothing has been confirmed by the couple so don't expect them to be upping sticks any time soon.

What is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito home like?

The couple's estate boasts 7.38 acres of land and outside there is a family swimming pool, a chicken coop and a huge adventure playground ideal for the little ones to play on.

Inside, the fun continues with a movie room, wine cellar and games room.