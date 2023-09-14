Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer is all smiles inside fairytale library at Althorp House

Earl Charles Spencer, 59, is all smiles as he's pictured inside the vast library at Althorp House, the property where he grew up alongside his late sister Princess Diana.

Charles casually leant on a wooden spiral ladder, with walls of books showcased behind him in the candid snap, as he listened to someone giving a talk in the iconic room. The space looks straight out of a fairytale, don't you think?

The image was taken during an extra special event which saw Althorp open its doors for environmental workshops and seminars with the Integrity Soils CREATE team.

Charles' wife Karen has described the founder of the organisation, Nicole Masters as Althorp's 'soil guru'. She also explained on Instagram that the program is to help educate people who advise farmers.

The property is currently closed to the public until next summer now, but fans can see lots of updates on the main Instagram feed @althorphouse, as well as the individual feeds of Charles and Karen which are kept up to date.

Earlier this summer, Karen documented her amazing discovery inside of their 'Muniment Room', where she uncovered old journals from Charles' ancestors.

The grand library inside of Althorp is one of Charles' favourite spaces

She explained: "It's one of a number of spaces where there are all sorts of things… personal journals… photographs…" as she was seen organising the space.

The history of the house often fascinates their following, and this discovery was no exception. One wrote: "So many treasures. Oh, to read the journals, see the photos," and another added: "Everyday must be like opening up Pandora's Box. So many wonderful treasures, stories and history to explore," added another.

© Getty Althorp House is Princess Diana's former childhood home

The sprawling estate is where Princess Diana has been laid to rest. The plan was for Diana to be buried in the family vault at the local church, but with security concerns Charles decided instead to lay her to rest on an island at the centre of the property's oval lake.

Prince Harry revealed in his memoir Spare, that the lake used to have a bridge which had to be removed, again for safety and security reasons. "The bridge had been removed, to give my mother privacy, to keep intruders away," he penned.

When the doors to the stately home are open to the public, they are forbidden from visiting the island, however they can pay their respects at a Diana temple, dedicated to the late Princess.

© Instagram Charles shared a poignant photo of Princess Diana's resting place

© Getty The burial site of the late Princess Diana