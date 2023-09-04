Charles Spencer's wife Karen shares rainbow takeover at Princess Diana's former home days after closure

Princess Diana's former's home, Althorp House, often gets showcased on the Instagram accounts of Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer and his wife Karen, and on Monday it looked brighter and more beautiful than ever…

Karen shared a photo to her Instagram Stories, revealing she had a "Fun morning planned" with buckets upon buckets of fresh blooms collected in one of their grand rooms.

WATCH: Earl Charles Spencer shares panoramic look at his sister Princess Diana’s gravesite

The blooms included vibrant purples, pinks and red as well as whites and creams and even some zesty yellows. Quite the rainbow display ready for the Lady of the House to arrange around the vast residence.

This update comes just a few days after Althorp closed its doors for the rest of the year, as it annually opens throughout the summer but then closes again.

Members of the public be able to pay a visit to the Northamptonshire house once again in 2024, where they can tour the marvellous grounds including Diana's deciated temple and also see inside the walls of the home where the late Princess of Wales lived for four years of her life.

The Lady of the House revealed the floral blooms

51-year-old Karen often shares updates from the stately home, giving fans insights into the day-to-day running of the property.

Earlier this summer, Karen documented her discovery inside of their 'Muniment Room', where she uncovered old journals from Charles' ancestors.

© Instagram Althorp House is located in West Northamptonshire

While speaking to the camera, in a clip shared to her social media, she explained: "It's one of a number of spaces where there are all sorts of things… personal journals… photographs…"

READ: Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer stuns with unexpected childhood revelation

MORE: Charles Spencer's 'terrible' discovery about royal relative revealed

Her doting Instagram followers couldn't contain their excitement about the historical space and its gems. "So many treasures. Oh, to read the journals, see the photos," penned one, and: "Everyday must be like opening up Pandora's Box. So many wonderful treasures, stories and history to explore," added another.

Charles loves spending time at the lake

After her tragic death, Princess Diana was laid to rest at her former childhood home. The late princess is buried on a small island on the property’s picturesque Oval Lake.

In Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, he revealed that his uncle had to have the bridge to the lake removed for security purposes, so now the island is only accessible via boat.

© Instagram There's a temple on site where people can pay their respects

When Charles has previously shared a photo of the lake it has received an outpouring of love from his followers. "Diana is peacefully at rest in such beautiful and tranquil surroundings. God bless Diana, we miss you," wrote one fan, and: "Beautiful resting place of Princess Diana," added another. A third commented: "Lovely place to sit and think."