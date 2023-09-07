Charles Spencer's wife makes off-the-cuff remark about Prince William inheriting Princess Diana's personal items

Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer resides at Althorp House along with his wife Karen and their daughter Charlotte.

On Wednesday, Countess Spencer shared pictures of their beloved stable block that they are restoring to house horses once again, but fans were keen to know why the space is no longer a museum dedicated to the late Princess of Wales.

"Is the Diana exhibit still there?" quizzed one follower, and Karen swiftly replied to explain: "No! When William turned 30 all her things went to him."

What did Prince William inherit on his 30th birthday from Princess Diana?

When the stable block was dedicated to the late Princess Diana, it contained six exhibit rooms including beautiful pieces of history once owned by the royal.

Diana's iconic wedding dress made by the Emanuels was a key part of the display, and it is now owned by Diana's eldest son, William.

Plus, the Spencer Tiara is another item that was gifted to William.

There was also a large selection of other occasion dresses worn by the royal over the years.

As well as possessions, half of Diana's estate was inherited by William, and the other half was given to his brother Prince Harry.

A very special item William kept from his mother was, of course, her well-recognised engagement ring that is now firmly on the finger of Princess Kate.

It is believed William had asked for the sapphire after their mother died in a car crash in France in 1997, which Harry did not object to.

In his memoir Spare, Harry squashed rumours that he in fact inherited the ring and gave it to William to propose to Kate. He branded it as "nonsense".

Where is Princess Diana laid to rest?

Diana's grave is located on an island on the Oval Lake at Althorp. The family members have to take a boat to access the island and the public are forbidden from taking the journey when the house is open for viewing.

However, members of the public can pay their respects at the special temple, which is where people like to leave flowers, cards and special tributes to the late Princess.

Charles often spends time at the lake

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Charles was asked how often he visits the sacred place. He said: I do, and every landmark day, such as birthday, or Mother's Day I always take flowers, of course, and I do go a lot and take the children over.

"It's an oasis of calm, actually. It's a lovely place to go."