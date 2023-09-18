Inside Stassi Schroeder's $1.7m cliffside home with husband Beau Clark and two children

Author, podcast and TV personality Stassi Schroeder has recently welcomed her second child with husband Beau Clark. See where the star is raising her family…

Stassi first bought her Hollywood Hills property in 2020, taking to Instagram to share the news with her followers.

Stassi Schroeder's front door

The stars bought their home in 2020

Her new home announcement came with a super-sweet picture of the pair celebrating with the keys to their front door. The three-bedroom home was originally built in 1926 so it has lots of historic charm, including the unique arched doorway providing a welcome entrance into their home.

Stassi Schroeder's foyer

The couple marked their daughter's first preschool day

The couple's daughter recently started pre-school and the happy parents couldn't resist posing for a family snap ahead of the big day. This also gave fans a chance to see their incredible foyer which opens up onto the first floor of their home. It has high-shine wooden floors and iron railings which continue down the stairs. Other highlights include arch windows and a vintage-style pendant light.

Stassi Schroeder's lounge

The pad is a chic combination of old and new

Stassi and Beau's living space could be compared to a museum or art gallery in a beautiful photo shared online. The room has very high ceilings complemented with a glass chandelier and the walls are kept plain with white paint.

They have opted for a modern brown sofa and contemporary art on the wall, making the perfect contrast to the history of the property.

Stassi Schroeder's bedroom

The bedroom has a minimal design

Ahead of giving birth to their son, Stassi took a mirror selfie in the master bedroom, revealing that their impeccable design tastes continue into the boudoir. The star has white built in wardrobes, a large paisley rug on the floor and a black ottoman. Similarly to their hallway, the ceiling has a statement vintage light.

Who is Stassi Schroeder's husband?

The pair married in 2020

As well as buying their first home in 2020, it was also the year Stassi said 'I do' to her husband Beau. They first met in 2017 and as well as starring in movies, Beau is a casting advertiser.

Who are Stassi Schroeder's children?

Stassi and Beau share two children together, a daughter called Hartford and a son called Messer. Her son was introduced to Instagram two days after he was born, with Stassi sharing a post-birth picture, writing: "MESSER RHYS CLARK, born at 12:04 am on September 7th, 7 lbs 14 oz, 19.5 inches. We love him so much already, send prayers Hartford doesn’t terrorize him."